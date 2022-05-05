Everything you need to know about gua sha

There’s no doubt Asian beauty is taking the world by storm.

We’ve experimented with the infamous Korean ten-step skincare routine, ‘glass skin’ facials and top tier Japanese formulas.

Now, ancient Chinese medicine and skincare is taking centre stage with its century old rituals and techniques. After seeing soaring results from partaking in acupuncture and using rice water as a cleanser, the latest player fuelling a social media frenzy is the Gua Sha.

Deemed the ‘natural Botox’, Gua Sha is an ancient Chinese medical technique using a tool that runs over the skin in a repeated scaping motion to break up muscle tension, improve blood circulation and drain stagnant lymph fluids.

This method, which left red marks all over the body, was originally used to cure the sudden collapse of the body from heatstroke (very fitting for our sunny Singapore weather!) and seasonal diseases.

The modern facial version, is much gentler and usually reveals a radiant-looking skin with more lifted and defined features.

Pick your weapon

From jade and rose quartz to stainless steel, gua sha tools come in various forms, sizes and shapes. The best out of the lot is Lanshin’s Pro Gua Sha tool ($179) designed by acupuncturist, herbalist, and renowned gua sha expert Sandra Lanshin Chiu.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Hand-crafted with nephrite jade, the tool is said to have supportive healing properties. A close second is Sacheu Beauty’s 100 per cent Stainless Steel Gua Sha ($50), which is durable, self-cooling, and anti-bacterial, compared to other materials. As an alternative, a metal spoon also does the trick!

The dos and don’ts

When it comes to technique, our mantra is P.F.P – Product, frequency, and placement.

Whenever using your Gua Sha tool, you must complement it with a serum or oil with a lot of slip. As you’ll be repeatedly scraping the surface of your face, a product that your tool easily glides on will less-likely irritate your skin or leave those unwanted red marks.

As for frequency, three is the magic number. Practising the Gua Sha three times a week will not only reveal quicker visual results, but also keep facial muscles relaxed and well-circulated.

PHOTO: Pexels

Proper placement of the Gua Sha tool on your skin is equally important. When holding the tool, ensure that it is laying almost flat against your skin rather than at a 90 degrees angle. This creates a better lymph drainage effect as well as helps to lift your face and features.

If you’re at a loss of where to start, you can browse through YouTube for endless tutorials or get the treatment professionally done at various salons throughout Singapore.

The indulgent 90-minute Gua Sha Face Detox ($79 Trial, $288 Full Price) at TARABLISS Facial Spa leaves customers with plumper, tighter and younger looking skin. The Gua Sha Facial Treatment ($98) at Beauty Recipe Aesthetics is a stress-relieving facial that treats the stiffened muscles with a well-deserved relaxing massage.

Is the Hype Worth It?

The question you’ve been waiting for – is all that trouble and hype worth it?

As long as you’re not expecting to come out of it with a new face, the ancient technique do boasts some results. This is evident in the heaps of transformative selfies available on the internet.

It seems like a consistent routine can work wonders leaving enthusiasts with chiselled jaw lines as well as a de-puffed and more contoured face.

That being said, everyone’s skin is different and results may take longer to bear fruit in some instances whilst some see the difference in mere four days.

Moreover, there has been very little literature and research on the long-term benefits of Gua Sha.

Nonetheless, as the treatment is harmless it seems worth a try and perhaps with frequent repetition it can be a crucial part of your comprehensive skincare routine.

This article was first published in City Nomads.