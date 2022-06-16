Everything you need to know about this year's Haj pilgrimage quota

As the Hajj season gets closer, many pilgrims are waiting for their chance to perform the pilgrimage for the first time in two years. Below we have gathered all the information about this year’s Hajj quota for all the countries in the world. Read further to find out.
Hajj 2022 quota by countries
The Saudi Arabia Government has announced that they will grant a pilgrimage quota of one million for the countries all around the world. Below are the list of Hajj 2022 quota by countries that we have gathered so far:
- Afghanistan – 13,582
- Algeria – 18,697
- Australia – 2,090
- Bahrain – 2,094
- Bangladesh – 57,585
- Belgium – 1,499
- Cameroon – 4,527
- Canada – 1951
- Chad – 3,997
- China – 9,190
- Egypt – 35,375
- Ethiopia – 19,619
- France – 9,268
- Germany – 4,125
- Guinea – 4,527
- India – 79,237
- Indonesia – 100,051
- Iran – 38,481
- Iraq – 15,252
- Italy – 1,351
- Jordan – 3,622
- Kazakhstan – 4,527
- Kenya – 4,527
- Kuwait – 3,622
- Lebanon – 2,716
- Malaysia – 14,306
- Mali – 6,032
- Morocco – 15,392
- Myanmar – 2,173
- Nepal – 543
- New Zealand – 204
- Niger – 7,194
- Nigeria – 43,008
- Oman – 6,338
- Pakistan – 81,132
- Palestine – 2,988
- Palestinians in Lebanon – 679
- Qatar – 1,087
- Russia – 11,318
- Senegal – 5,822
- Singapore – 407
- Somalia – 5,206
- South Africa – 1,132
- South Sudan – 616
- Spain – 970
- Sri Lanka – 1,585
- Sudan – 14,487
- Sweden – 1,182
- Syria – 10,186
- Tanzania – 11,476
- Tunisia – 4,972
- Turkey – 37,770
- Uzbekistan – 10,865
- Uganda – 4,871
- United Arab Emirates – 2,820
- United Kingdom – 12,348
- United States of America – 9,504
- Venezuela – 91
- West Africa – 306
- Yemen – 10,981
