Everything you need to know about this year's Haj pilgrimage quota

As the Hajj season gets closer, many pilgrims are waiting for their chance to perform the pilgrimage for the first time in two years. Below we have gathered all the information about this year’s Hajj quota for all the countries in the world. Read further to find out.

Hajj 2022 quota by countries

The Saudi Arabia Government has announced that they will grant a pilgrimage quota of one million for the countries all around the world. Below are the list of Hajj 2022 quota by countries that we have gathered so far:

Afghanistan – 13,582

Algeria – 18,697

Australia – 2,090

Bahrain – 2,094

Bangladesh – 57,585

Belgium – 1,499

Cameroon – 4,527

Canada – 1951

Chad – 3,997

China – 9,190

Egypt – 35,375

Ethiopia – 19,619

France – 9,268

Germany – 4,125

Guinea – 4,527

India – 79,237

Indonesia – 100,051

Iran – 38,481

Iraq – 15,252

Italy – 1,351

Jordan – 3,622

Kazakhstan – 4,527

Kenya – 4,527

Kuwait – 3,622

Lebanon – 2,716

Malaysia – 14,306

Mali – 6,032

Morocco – 15,392

Myanmar – 2,173

Nepal – 543

New Zealand – 204

Niger – 7,194

Nigeria – 43,008

Oman – 6,338

Pakistan – 81,132

Palestine – 2,988

Palestinians in Lebanon – 679

Qatar – 1,087

Russia – 11,318

Senegal – 5,822

Singapore – 407

Somalia – 5,206

South Africa – 1,132

South Sudan – 616

Spain – 970

Sri Lanka – 1,585

Sudan – 14,487

Sweden – 1,182

Syria – 10,186

Tanzania – 11,476

Tunisia – 4,972

Turkey – 37,770

Uzbekistan – 10,865

Uganda – 4,871

United Arab Emirates – 2,820

United Kingdom – 12,348

United States of America – 9,504

Venezuela – 91

West Africa – 306

Yemen – 10,981

This article was first published in Wego.