Everything you need to know before planning your trip to Kuwait

Following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in the Gulf state, the Ministry of Kuwait has now announced the resumption of the validity system of visit visas for three months for foreigners and visitors entering the country temporarily.

Keep reading to know more about the available types of visit visas, ranging from tourist visas, business visas, family visit visas and multiple-entry visit visas.

Kuwait visit visa 2022 news

The Ministry of Kuwait government recently announced the resumption of the validity system of visit visas for three months, starting March 20, 2022.

The department has additionally stated that it is necessary to carry the required documents and follow the procedures to ease and complete all transactions.

Kuwait visit visa types and fees

Tourist visa

The Kuwait Tourist Visa or the e-Visa is an online electronic visa available for travellers of a number of nationalities, including citizens from the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, and all EU countries, who plan to visit the Gulf state as tourists. The Kuwait Tourist visa or eVisa allows the holder a single entry to the Gulf state and enables them to stay for a period of 90 days.

As the Kuwait tourist visa is issued to accommodate travellers visiting Kuwait for leisure purposes, travellers must not engage in employment or business activities during their stay and must not overstay their welcome.

Read more about the documents required, the application process, and fees in our article– Kuwait Tourist Visa: How to Apply For Tourist Visa to Kuwait?

Business visa

In case a traveller wants to visit Kuwait for business purposes, they can apply for a Business Visit Visa in Kuwait. In such cases, the hotel in which the travellers has planned to stay can sponsor their visa.

Some additional requirements include:

A Kuwaiti sponsor or company is required to apply for the Business visa

Kuwait visit visa application and security form filled out by the sponsor

A copy of the visitor’s passport

A copy of the sponsor’s signature as registered for business purposes

A copy of the sponsor’s letter of invitation to the business, stating the purpose of the visit.

Family visit visa

The Kuwait family visit visa can be issued to the immediate family members and other relatives who reside in other countries and wish to visit their family members living in Kuwait. This type of visa has no eligibility criteria. As long as the traveller has proof of relationship, they can visit the Gulf state with their Kuwait Visit Visa.

Documents required

Proof of relationship or kinship

Copy of the visitor’s valid passport

Original and copy of the civil ID of the sponsor (or the family who resides in Kuwait)

Recent salary certificate for foreign sponsor

Procedure to obtain the family visit visa

Go to the nearest Kuwait Embassy in your country and submit the required documents as mentioned above.

Fill out the service application form (Visa Application Form).

Pay the due fees of the visa (Family visit visa application costs around 3 KWD (S$13)

Kuwait multiple entry visa

The Kuwait multiple entry visa is a type of visit visa that allows travellers to enter Kuwait, as many times as they want, within a one year period. The multiple entry visa is most useful for travellers who have to visit Kuwait, regularly, for business purposes However, such travellers are required to have a sponsor in the Ministry of Defence to avail this visa.

American nationals are eligible to visit Kuwait with a Multiple Entry Visa with a validity of 10 years with an unlimited number of entries.

What is the validity of a Kuwait visit visa?

The validity period of a Kuwait visit visa is 90 days (Three months). Visitors are allowed a stay of 30 days in the country, after entry.

Kuwait visit visa extension fee

An expatriate is eligible to apply for a 30 days visa extension, twice. The application for a visa extension has to be submitted to the Immigration Department before the expiration of the Kuwait visit visa.

Travellers who extend their stay will have to pay 10 KWD per day. In case the Kuwait visit visa expires, passengers will not be allowed to leave the country until they pay the total fine.