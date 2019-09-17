Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home

After key collection comes inspection and protection.

The wait is nearly over! While it is time to finally collect your keys and take a first look at your new space, there is still loads to be done. In fact, you might want to take the day off work to wade through this bucketload.

But, what exactly are the primary concerns that need addressing? Well, we put together a checklist to guide you through the process - cross them off the list out once you're done!

1. LOOK INTO (AND BUY) FIRE INSURANCE

Taking up an HDB loan?

You will need to buy fire insurance. The HDB fire insurance covers the cost of restoration done to internal structures, fixtures as well as areas built and provided by HDB.

It can be purchased from HDB's appointed insurer, FWD Singapore, through their site.

Need to safeguard your personal effects? Tiq Home Insurance by Etiqa allows you to do so with comprehensive coverage that you can tailor to suit your preferences.

2. SET UP YOUR UTILITIES

Now that you have safeguarded your home and furnishings, what's next? You will need running water and electricity before your start your renovation so you might as well activate your utilities!

Open the account online to skip the queue or head over to SP Services at HDB Hub, located at Level 2.

You should bring along:

A completed and signed application form for Utilities Account

A copy of your NRIC or FIN

Documentary proof of occupancy of premises (e.g. Tenancy Agreement or property tax slip) which you should already have collected with your keys

You will also be required to pay a security deposit (which can range from anywhere between $40 to $800). Here's how much you need to pay:

For Singaporean/PR/Companies:

Types of premises Deposit for GIRO customers Deposit for non-GIRO Customers HDB 1- or 2-rooms $40 $60 HDB 3-,4- or 5-rooms $70 $100 Condominium/Semi-detached house/Private apartment $150 $250

Rates are as of 5 Sep 2019

For Non-Singaporean/Non-Permanent Resident:

Types of premises Deposit for GIRO customers Deposit for non-GIRO Customers HDB 1- or 2-rooms $80 $120 HDB 3-,4- or 5-rooms $140 $200 Condominium/Semi-detached house/Private apartment $300 $500

Rates are as of 5 Sep 2019

Don't see your property type here? Get the complete breakdown at SP Services!

3. CHECK FOR DEFECTS AND INVITE YOUR FIRST GUEST!