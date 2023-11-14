Exciting deals, culinary adventures and traditional wellness experiences

As we approach the end of 2023, it's time to kick off your shoes and unwind, or book the next flight out! From the sandy shores of Phuket and Bali to the historically acclaimed city of Munich, this latest edition of Wanderfolk is sure to have you ready to book your next flight out.

New heights of luxury in Bavaria

For those with Germany on their travel bucket list, consider planning your stay at the newly opened Rosewood Munich. Introducing a fresh paradigm of luxury to Bavaria, the hotel features 73 spacious guest rooms and 59 suites. Each room draws inspiration from timeless landmarks, paying homage to the illustrious history of Munich’s old town.

If you’re seeking wellness and a well-rounded experience, the hotel is also home to Germany’s first Asaya® Spa, featuring six treatment rooms, an indoor pool, and a well-equipped fitness area. Additionally, from now until April 30, 2024, be among the first to discover the extraordinary offerings of Rosewood Munich with an exclusive room upgrade upon arrival and hotel credits to indulge in exceptional dining and wellness experiences during your stay.

Take flight with Changi Airport’s latest campaign

Looking for a sense of spontaneity and the thrill of embracing the unknown? Changi Airport Group’s latest campaign, ‘Shall We Just Go?‘, aims to make travel more rewarding and accessible than ever before. In this 12-week campaign, sit in anticipation as Changi Airport connects you to a world of hidden gems, just a short flight away from Singapore, and takes you on unforgettable journeys to new horizons.

Open to Singapore citizens, participants will have to indicate that they can take off in the next 30 days and will be in the running for the draw. Two lucky winners will be selected every week, and an additional two winners will be selected towards the end of the campaign, with the ability to choose their holiday destination from any of the six spots featured.

This prize package includes a pair of return air tickets and S$500 of Trip.com vouchers for accommodation, all for the entry fee of S$1. End the year with a bang with this exciting deal that promises an exhilarating adventure with just a click.

Where wellness meets contemporary lifestyle

If health and wellness are more up your alley, AYANA Resort Bali’s new initiative offers guests an authentic Indonesian wellness experience within their two-hectare AYANA Farm. Jamu & Spice, a collaboration between AYANA, Utama Spice, and the jamu BAR, lets you explore Indonesia’s ancient traditional remedies and tonics, using native medicinal plants and natural skincare products deeply rooted in Indonesian culture.

Join workshops for traditional jamu blends, Javanese lulur, and Balinese boreh. If you’re looking for an in-depth understanding of the cornerstones of Indonesia’s traditional health practices, Jamu & Spice also offers immersive Traditional Herbal Remedies Workshops. Additionally, enjoy a complimentary bath bomb making workshop when you book your stay through AYANA’s website.

Plan your next staycation with 21 Carpenter

If you’re planning for a staycation, rather than a vacation, consider the newly-opened 21 Carpenter. Slated to open in late Q4 of 2023, 21 Carpenter is where the vibrant nightlife of Clarke Quay meets the old-world charm of Chinatown giving you the best of both worlds. Steeped in history and architectural significance, this 48-room property breathes a new lease of life into the former Remittance House, Chye Hua Seng Wee Kee, dating back to 1936.

The property seamlessly blends tradition and innovation, incorporating the design elements of heritage and modernity into a row of four heritage shophouses. Furthermore, you’ll find amenities and in-room details that showcase the talents of local creators, ensuring an authentic and immersive experience for the most discerning of travellers.

An epicurean adventure off Phuket’s sunset coast

Indulge your inner foodie at Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort, which boasts four new exciting dining venues led by Executive Chef Apisit “Bomb” Chaichana. The resort collaborates with local, like-minded partners who share their passion for sustainability and culinary creativity. Regardless of what you’re in the mood for, Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort is sure to satisfy.

Ocean Kitchen offers Mediterranean cuisine by the Andaman Sea, providing a serene setting for light lunches and unforgettable dinners. The Pool Bar is perfect for relaxation with light bites, cocktails, and stunning sunset views. J’s Restaurant is an all-day dining destination with bright and inviting spaces for daily breakfast buffets, light lunches, and global-flavoured evening meals. For coffee lovers, The Nook, a cultured coffee shop, serves coffee, light bites, and freshly baked pastries, offering a conducive environment for nomadic workers on the move.

