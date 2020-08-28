Exclusive hotel promotions to celebrate healthcare heroes

In recognition of the contributions made by healthcare professionals during the Covid-19 pandemic, hotels in Singapore are now offering special discounted staycation packages.
If you work in the healthcare industry, here are all the exclusive hotel promotions you can enjoy when booking your next well-earned staycation.
Ascott
Ascott is offering healthcare workers up to 40 per cent off the best flexible rate at participating properties in Singapore. Eligible properties include:
- Ascott Orchard Singapore
- Ascott Raffles Place Singapore
- Citadines Balestier Singapore
- Citadines Fusionopolis Singapore
- Citadines Mount Sophia Singapore
- Citadines Rochor Singapore
- Somerset Bencoolen Singapore
- D’Hotel Singapore
- lyf Funan Singapore
This promotion is valid for stays until Dec 31, 2020.
It’s also possible to save a further 50 per cent off your stay by buying Ascott Star Rewards points and using them to pay. This offer runs till Aug 31, 2020, and is available to both healthcare heroes and the general public.
Grand Hyatt Singaporehttps://www.instagram.com/tv/CCGGf7cpTlb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Hyatt is offering healthcare workers special rates for rooms booked directly through its website. Guests will need to use the special offer promo code THANKYOU, or can simply book through this link.
The actual rate varies from day to day, but the lowest I found was $256++.
This rate is valid for stays until June 30, 2021.
Do note, however, that the healthcare rate may be inferior to Hyatt’s other staycation packages. For example, by entering the special offer promo code STAYC,
I was able to find an even cheaper rate ($250++) that had additional inclusions like breakfast, high tea, a 20 per cent F&B discount, $50 spa credit and guaranteed room upgrade.
Hilton Hotels
Hilton is offering all frontline professionals up to 25 per cent off the best flexible rate at all its hotels in Singapore, including:
- Conrad Centennial Singapore
- Hilton Garden Inn Singapore Serangoon
- Hilton Singapore
These rates come with late check-out (upon availability) and includes free breakfast for 2 persons.
What’s interesting is that Hilton defines frontline staff as not just medical professionals, but also guests with valid military ID including active duty, reserve and retired service members.
Technically, this means any male Singaporean or Permanent resident who has done national service will qualify too. Score!
Mandarin Oriental Singapore
Mandarin Oriental is offering a special Healthcare Heroes rate that starts from $288++ per night. Guests who book for a night here will enjoy:
- Breakfast for two persons
- Room upgrade (subject to availability)
- Early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability)
- $80 dining credit
- Complimentary parking
- Complimentary Wi-Fi access
This is valid for stays up till Dec 30, 2020.
Marriott Hotels & Resorts
Healthcare workers can use the promo code HJH to enjoy special rates at the following hotels in Singapore:
- Courtyard Singapore Novena (from $172++)
- Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel (from $238++)
- Sheraton Towers Singapore (from $178++)
The Courtyard and Sheraton rates do not have any inclusions (you’ll need to pay extra for breakfast), but the Marriott Tang Plaza rate includes:
- Breakfast for two persons
- Complimentary parking
- 2 pm check-out, subject to availability
Stays must be completed by Feb 27, 2021.
Millennium Hotels & Resorts
Millennium Hotels is offering healthcare workers 50 per cent off rooms and up to 30 per cent off F&B at either the Orchard Hotel Singapore (from $173++) or M Social Singapore (from $100++).
Room rates include breakfast, and are valid for stays up till Dec 30, 2020.
Pan Pacific
While discounts are good, free is even better. If you’re an employee of SingHealth, National Healthcare Group or National University Health System, you may be eligible for one of 25,000 complimentary hotel nights, donated by Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts.
These rooms are valid for stays from Dec 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, across six properties in Singapore:
- Pan Pacific Singapore
- Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Beach Road
- PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay
- PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering
- PARKROYAL on Beach Road
- PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road
All stays will come with complimentary breakfast, 50 per cent off F&B and 30 per cent off spa services. Eligible healthcare workers should approach their HR office for more details.
Conclusion
With all that healthcare workers have been through over the past few months (and in the months to come), it’s great to see the hotel industry extending special recognition to them.
Although these deals may sound enticing, it’s always best practice to do some comparison shopping before booking anything.
Certain packages available to the public may be slightly more expensive, but represent better value thanks to additional inclusions like F&B credits.
This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.