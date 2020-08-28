Exclusive hotel promotions to celebrate healthcare heroes

In recognition of the contributions made by healthcare professionals during the Covid-19 pandemic, hotels in Singapore are now offering special discounted staycation packages.

If you work in the healthcare industry, here are all the exclusive hotel promotions you can enjoy when booking your next well-earned staycation.

Ascott

Offer Link

Ascott is offering healthcare workers up to 40 per cent off the best flexible rate at participating properties in Singapore. Eligible properties include:

Ascott Orchard Singapore

Ascott Raffles Place Singapore

Citadines Balestier Singapore

Citadines Fusionopolis Singapore

Citadines Mount Sophia Singapore

Citadines Rochor Singapore

Somerset Bencoolen Singapore

D’Hotel Singapore

lyf Funan Singapore

This promotion is valid for stays until Dec 31, 2020.

It’s also possible to save a further 50 per cent off your stay by buying Ascott Star Rewards points and using them to pay. This offer runs till Aug 31, 2020, and is available to both healthcare heroes and the general public.

Grand Hyatt Singapore

Offer Link

Hyatt is offering healthcare workers special rates for rooms booked directly through its website. Guests will need to use the special offer promo code THANKYOU, or can simply book through this link.

The actual rate varies from day to day, but the lowest I found was $256++.

This rate is valid for stays until June 30, 2021.

Do note, however, that the healthcare rate may be inferior to Hyatt’s other staycation packages. For example, by entering the special offer promo code STAYC,

I was able to find an even cheaper rate ($250++) that had additional inclusions like breakfast, high tea, a 20 per cent F&B discount, $50 spa credit and guaranteed room upgrade.

Hilton Hotels

There are more than 55 reasons why you need to try our 55 dishes for S$55++ at Oscar's. High 5 to that! #ConradSingapore #EatDrinkHilton Posted by Conrad Centennial Singapore on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Offer Link

Hilton is offering all frontline professionals up to 25 per cent off the best flexible rate at all its hotels in Singapore, including:

Conrad Centennial Singapore

Hilton Garden Inn Singapore Serangoon

Hilton Singapore

These rates come with late check-out (upon availability) and includes free breakfast for 2 persons.

What’s interesting is that Hilton defines frontline staff as not just medical professionals, but also guests with valid military ID including active duty, reserve and retired service members.

Technically, this means any male Singaporean or Permanent resident who has done national service will qualify too. Score!

Mandarin Oriental Singapore

Offer Link

Mandarin Oriental is offering a special Healthcare Heroes rate that starts from $288++ per night. Guests who book for a night here will enjoy:

Breakfast for two persons

Room upgrade (subject to availability)

Early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability)

$80 dining credit

Complimentary parking

Complimentary Wi-Fi access

This is valid for stays up till Dec 30, 2020.

Marriott Hotels & Resorts

Healthcare workers can use the promo code HJH to enjoy special rates at the following hotels in Singapore:

Courtyard Singapore Novena (from $172++)

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel (from $238++)

Sheraton Towers Singapore (from $178++)

The Courtyard and Sheraton rates do not have any inclusions (you’ll need to pay extra for breakfast), but the Marriott Tang Plaza rate includes:

Breakfast for two persons

Complimentary parking

2 pm check-out, subject to availability

Stays must be completed by Feb 27, 2021.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts

"Hospitality is simply an opportunity to show love and care" - Unknown. 🏆 Thank you for the love and support! Orchard... Posted by Orchard Hotel Singapore on Monday, August 17, 2020

Offer Link

Millennium Hotels is offering healthcare workers 50 per cent off rooms and up to 30 per cent off F&B at either the Orchard Hotel Singapore (from $173++) or M Social Singapore (from $100++).

Room rates include breakfast, and are valid for stays up till Dec 30, 2020.

Pan Pacific

@yuliusekyy soaking up all the garden vibes at Keyaki 🌞 Posted by Pan Pacific Singapore on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

While discounts are good, free is even better. If you’re an employee of SingHealth, National Healthcare Group or National University Health System, you may be eligible for one of 25,000 complimentary hotel nights, donated by Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts.

These rooms are valid for stays from Dec 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, across six properties in Singapore:

Pan Pacific Singapore

Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Beach Road

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering

PARKROYAL on Beach Road

PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road

All stays will come with complimentary breakfast, 50 per cent off F&B and 30 per cent off spa services. Eligible healthcare workers should approach their HR office for more details.

Conclusion

With all that healthcare workers have been through over the past few months (and in the months to come), it’s great to see the hotel industry extending special recognition to them.

Although these deals may sound enticing, it’s always best practice to do some comparison shopping before booking anything.

Certain packages available to the public may be slightly more expensive, but represent better value thanks to additional inclusions like F&B credits.