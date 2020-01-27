Exotic overseas wedding shoot? What a Singapore destination wedding photographer wants you to know

Heading to an unexplored or far-flung destination for your pre-wedding shoot, and discovering its charms is definitely a thrilling experience, and especially so with your significant other.
Plus, you'll get stunning wedding photos with the dreamiest backdrops.
But there are some things to know and prep for before packing your bags.
John Lin, who started John15 Photography in 2009, shares with Her World Brides his favourite destinations right now, and his top tips for couples to get their best experience ever.
WHAT ARE YOUR FAVOURITE DESTINATIONS FOR WEDDING PORTRAITS RIGHT NOW AND WHY?
Japan is a special place for us, and we affectionately call her our second home. #japancallingj15 (a hashtag we use to document our photos taken in Japan), as many of our followers know it, is now in its eighth year.
When it comes to destination shoots, we offer a unique blend of language proficiency, geographical and cultural knowledge, driving prowess and of course, a discerning eye!
Over the years, we have uncovered treasures on our road trips throughout the country, which is juxtaposed with cosmopolitan cities and moments in prehistory; the scenes still ignite our imagination till this day. Indeed, there's still much more to be uncovered.
A new destination for us is India. We have had the privilege to do three shoots there this year alone. India has her own heartbeat, and we are starting to understand and appreciate what she has to offer.
