Expect longer waiting times at land checkpoints for the upcoming September holidays

You can expect longer wait times at both land checkpoints for the upcoming September school holidays. Travellers should expect delays and adjust their travel plans accordingly to avoid the congestion.

There has been a steady increase in the traffic flow at both the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints, with volume gradually returning to pre-Covid-19 levels. More than 313,000 travellers crossed both checkpoints per day over the Aug 26 to 28 weekend, surpassing the last highest weekend travel volume (recorded during the National Day holiday) of 302,000 per day.

PHOTO: Motorist

And the increase in volume is showing no signs of abating, especially with the upcoming September school holiday period from Sept 2 to 11, 2022. Travellers are advised to adjust their travel plans where possible to avoid being caught in traffic congestion.

For some context, at the peak of the September school holiday in 2019, travellers departing and arriving by car via the land checkpoints had to wait up to one and a half hours before they were cleared through immigration.

Which is why the ICA is advising travellers to cater for additional commute time for immigration clearance during the following peak periods:

Travellers departing via Woodlands Checkpoint may also wish to note that the Jabatan Imigresen Malaysia has been conducting upgrading works on their arrival immigration car booths at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar since June 6. During this period, booths that are undergoing upgrading will not be operational.

We strongly encourage Motorist app users to monitor checkpoint traffic conditions via our Checkpoint feature. You can use it as a tool to gauge estimated wait times in the immigration queues, and it will also alert you to fuel checks at customs! Download the app with the link below!

This article was first published in Motorist.