It's the time of the year where bonuses are being paid!

With Valentine's day around the corner, some of you might be thinking of splurging a little to treat your partner on this special day.

For those (with deep pockets) who are looking to impress, here are some romantic and luxurious restaurants which you can consider for your next date.

TL;DR: EXPENSIVE RESTAURANTS TO SPLURGE ON YOUR DATE THIS VALENTINE'S DAY

1. ZEN

Zen provides an interactive dining experience where diners will traverse through the three-storey shophouse that the restaurant occupies.

The first floor boasts an open bar concept which serves exquisite appetisers. There, the chefs will personally introduce the ingredients that will be used for the evening's meal.

After the introduction, diners will head up to the second floor for their main course.

After eight courses, they are then moved to a grand living room situated on the top floor. That's where they can lounge on plush sofas while enjoying desserts, drinks, and petite fours.

Heralding from a three-Michelin-star establishment in Sweden, Zen boasts refined French cuisine that takes inspiration from Japanese kaiseki.

So expect dishes like Zen prestige caviar with shiro kombu. Or their signature truffled french toast "grande tradition".

Cost: $450/pax

Address: 41 Bukit Pasoh Rd, Singapore 089855

Opening Hours: Tue - Sat, 7pm-12am | Closed on Sun and Mon

2. THE SUMMERHOUSE

Tucked away in Seletar Aerospace Park, The Summerhouse lets you escape the hustle and bustle of the city for a romantic night out.

If you are looking for more privacy, dining in the air-conditioned garden dome might just be a worth the little extra.

Available from Wednesdays to Sundays, the "Dine in the Dome" experience costs $400++ a couple and consists of a 9-course menu, inclusive of a bottle of wine.

The Summerhouse is a farm-to-table restaurant, where most of the ingredients used are grown in-house, or sourced through a local farmer's market.

Cost: $400++for Dine in the Dome

Address: 3 Park Lane, Singapore 798387

Opening hours:

6 to 10pm (Wednesdays to Fridays) | 11.30am to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) | Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

The Summerhouse Domes: 6 to 11pm (Wednesdays to Sundays, eve of public holidays, public holidays) | Closed on Mondays and Tuesday

3. KEYAKI

Located in Pan Pacific hotel, Keyaki is a traditional Japanese restaurant that offers both a tatami room style dining or a most western set-up.

The restaurant is famous for its live teppanyaki station, where you will get immaculate cuts of beef and savoury meats cooked in teppanyaki style.

For those who want to impress their date, you can try the Kiri Kaiseki ($200), where you will be getting grilled lobster and wagyu beef for your meal.

Cost: ~$200

Address: 7 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039595

Opening Hours: Mon-Sun, 11:30am-2:30pm, 6:30-10:30pm.

4. YOSHI

Yoshi is a hidden Japanese joint helmed by award-winning Chef Yoshiyuki Kashiwabara, a seven-year personal chef to Japanese ambassadors in San Francisco and Singapore. Here you can find authentic Kyoto fine dining food such as Sakura Ebi Don ($68), Uni ($188), and Beef ($178).

Cost: From $60++

Address: 583 Orchard Rd, Forum The Shopping Mall, #B1-39, Singapore 238884

Opening Hours: Mon-Sat: 12-1:30pm, 7-9:30pm | Closed Sunday

5. UNA AT THE ALKAFF MANSION

The Alkaff Mansion has been refashioned to exhibit three dining concepts in one.

Housed at Level 2 of the old heritage building, UNA serves a spread of authentic Spanish food with a renewed emphasis on Basque cuisine.

Served in a modern, romantic setting, tuck into their selection of Paellas and grills, not forgetting their hot seller: the Paella de Marisco ($52/$72).

Cost: ~$52-$72 a dish.

Address: 10 Telok Blangah Green, Singapore (109178)

Opening Hours: Tue-Sun: 6-10:30pm | Closed Monday

6. RUSSIAN DIAMOND GROUP WORLD OF DIAMONDS X CÉ LA VI

Considerably one of the world's most expensive meal, Russian Diamond Group World Of Diamonds and CÉ LA VI Singapore has a meal that costs US$2 million (S$2.7 million).

This 8-hour long meal encompasses an air, land and sea journey.

You will be on a 45-minute helicopter ride, before being chauffeured by a Rolls Royce to a luxury cruise.

Finally, you will be sent to CE LA VI, where you will get an 18-course meal paired with vintage wines.

To top off the night, you will receive an extremely rare 2.08-carat Fancy Vivid Blue diamond ring that is valued at US$2 million.

This is a meal that most of us won't be able to afford, and even if you could fork out US$2 million, you will be screened based on several criteria, including status and level of influence to see if you qualify to purchase the meal.

Cost: $2.7 million

EXPENSIVE RESTAURANTS TO DINE AT IN SINGAPORE

If you want to impress your date and have lots of cash to spare this Valentine's, these are some impressive restaurants that you can consider.

If you rather spend this special day to hang out with your other half, here are some alternative date ideas you can go for this Valentine's.

This article was first published in Seedly.