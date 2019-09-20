Experience Bali holiday homes with virtual tour

PHOTO: HomeAway
The New Paper

If you are wary of booking holiday homes because of unwanted "surprises" upon arriving, US vacation rental company HomeAway can allay those concerns with its recently launched feature, Virtual Tours, in Bali, Indonesia.

This new customer-centric technological innovation allows travellers to go on a 360-degree walk-through of the holiday home before booking it. Here are five recommendations across Bali that offer virtual tours.

CANGGU

Three-bedroom beach villa with tropical garden ($604 a night)

PHOTO: HomeAway

Surrounded by lush greenery and boasting a 30m-long pathway leading straight to Pererenan Beach, this property boasts a large infinity pool with a poolside deck, three spacious bedrooms and a gazebo tucked away in the garden.

The open spaces and abundance of natural light and breeze create a cosy and relaxing ambience for you to unwind with loved ones.

KUTA

Quaint three-bedroom villa ($483 a night)

PHOTO: HomeAway

Taking you back in time with its traditional Balinese decor and architecture, it is made up of a main house, a separate garden bungalow and a private pool set in a tropical garden.

The spacious and tranquil property also comes with staff to take care of housekeeping, laundry and ironing, as well as a daily breakfast service. allowing for a worry-free getaway.

An ideal spot for sunset watching is located just a few minutes' walk away, along with a shopping and dining district in the vicinity.

BULELENG

Modern beachfront three-bedroom villa ($344 a night)

PHOTO: HomeAway

This is newly built and comes with an entire service crew including housekeeping staff, security staff, a cook, a gardener, and a help desk manager to ensure a fuss-free and indulgent getaway.

Enjoy the open concept layout and bask in the great view of the ocean from the first floor.

Expect to be one with nature and enjoy maximum relaxation surrounded by lush greenery and the sound of the waves.

UBUD

Three-bedroom dream villa ($331 a night)

PHOTO: HomeAway

Indulge in a completely different experience with this luxurious villa of your dreams. With panoramic views of paddy fields and a private pool, enjoy a sunset like no other.

It is suitable for families or couples travelling with friends where privacy is appreciated as it is further away from the city centre. It comes with an on-site concierge plus a local chef who will prepare delicious meals for a small fee. Alternatively, enjoy the sound of nature and explore the jungle and Balinese temples around the villa.

SANUR

Luxury beachfront villa ($527 a night)

PHOTO: HomeAway

This unique property is elegantly designed in contemporary Balinese style, with Sanur Beach right at its doorstep and beach activities available.

It also offers easy access to shops, restaurants and salons.

But if you prefer to stay in, it offers 24-hour security and facilities such as spa baths.

Feel free to lounge by the large pool surrounded by its lush garden or enjoy the outdoor shower.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Lifestyle travel Bali

