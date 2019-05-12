Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend

The weekend is finally here!

PLAZA SINGAPURA SNOW FUN HOUSE

Experience the magic of a white Christmas with us at Plaza Singapura Snow Fun House! We are talking about real snow, a... Posted by Plaza Singapura on Saturday, 30 November 2019

Enjoy winter in Singapore at Plaza Singapura Snow Fun House where you can play with real snow! Now you can build a snowman and have snowball fights.

Besides snowfall sessions, there'll also be a two-storey snow slide to swoosh down, making it double the fun.

Spend a minimum of $45 in a single receipt to redeem a pair of entry pass. Each session will only last for 20 minutes.

When: Now till Dec 26, snowfall sessions 7pm and 8pm

Where: 68 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238839

SANTA'S VILLAGE

Bask in the Christmas atmosphere here at Tanglin Mall from 15 Nov 2019-1 Jan 2020. Our annual iconic snowfall is back... Posted by Tanglin Mall on Thursday, 14 November 2019

Step into Santa's Village at Tanglin Mall to enjoy a series of craft workshops, sing along to classic Christmas songs, and sit around and listen to Christmas stories.

There'll be a meet and greet session with Santa, so tell kiddos to start being nice.

If you've been dreaming of a white Christmas, stay around to enjoy the snow foam or be engulfed in a snow avalanche at level one, outside Starbucks.

When:

Santa's Village - Dec 7 and 8, 14 and 15, 21 and 22, 12pm, 3pm and 5pm

Artificial snow - Now till 1 Jan, 2020, (Weekends avalanche 7.30pm to 7.45pm, 8.30pm to 8.45pm, snow 7.45pm to 8pm, 8.45pm to 9pm)

Where: 163 Tanglin Rd, Singapore 247933

OUTDOOR FAMILY YOGA AT BISHAN PARK

Rise and shine at the free outdoor family yoga session by Yoga Seeds at Bishan Park. Round up the entire family for a time of deep stretching and reinvigorate the soul when you zen out and be one with nature.

Make use of the session to bond with your loved ones as you try out different partner poses and see how long you can hold the positions without losing your balance.

Time to break out into a sweat and start the day right. Who knows, yoga might just become a family thing you frequently do together after this event.

Register to secure a spot for the family as slots are limited.

When: Dec 8, 8am to 9am

Where: 1384 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, Ficus Green, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park (River Plains), Singapore 569932

ART INSTALLATIONS AND LASER LIGHT SHOW

Chijmes will be turning into an Instagram Wonderland from Dec 6 to 24, so get your phones ready to snap the night away.

The Outdoor Plaza be filled with art installations and projections of Christmas scenes. Check out the festive booths with over 50 stalls including 20 stalls by Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore selling Christmas ornaments, food, chilled mulled wine and beers.

Redeem a free 30-minute entry to the skating rink or take a photo with Santa for keepsake.

When: Dec 6 to 24, laser light show 8pm to 11pm

Where: 30 Victoria St, Singapore 187996

SINGAPORE RED CROSS CARNIVAL

Are you Team #Tutukueh or Team #BBT? We are huge fans of both goodies, so we are making tummy room for BOTH at the... Posted by Singapore Red Cross on Wednesday, 4 December 2019

Take a break from all the festivities and walk down memory lane when you head down to the Singapore Red Cross Carnival held at The Coliseum, Resorts World Sentosa.

There will be over 40 stalls selling old school snacks, knick-knacks, and carnival games.

Admission is free and coupons can be purchased at the carnival. Take part in the carnival draw by purchasing a $5 ticket and stand a chance to win staycations, watches, shopping and dining vouchers. All proceeds will go towards supporting SRC's local humanitarian services.

When: Dec 7 to 8, 11am to 9pm (ends at 7pm on Sun)

Where: 1 Garden Ave, Singapore 099621

