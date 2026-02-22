Exploring East Coast Park: A family-friendly place with lots of activities

I'm sure almost every Singaporean has been to East Coast Park at least once in their lifetime. But what really makes this Singapore landmark, which welcomed its first visitors in the 1970s, so special?

For one, it serves as a great spot for families - both young and old alike - to spend their weekend. It can be the "cheaper Sentosa" for those looking to dip their toes in the ocean. Anglers can cast their lines from the Bedok Jetty near Area F. Add barbecue pits and bike rentals into the equation, and one is simply spoilt for choice.

But, with the government's introduction of the "Long Island" integrated solution seeking to reclaim about 800 hectares of land off the East Coast in a bid to combat rising sea levels, this may see a new reservoir (picture a lagoon) in place of where the coastline used to be. What this huge change means is that East Coast Park may no longer be how we remember it in the next decade.

And it's been a while since we stepped foot into the place. So, with little time on hand and with the intention of replacing existing memories of the place with fresh ones, we hopped into our MINI Countryman C, channelled its adventure-ready spirit, and sped off to find out what East Coast Park has to offer - both new and existing.

Word of advice: Road conditions to take note of at East Coast Park

East Coast Park has a plethora of carparks (some, like Carpark D4 and D5, offer free parking) with more than enough lots, so finding a spot shouldn't pose an issue.

Roads are single-laned and although they go in both directions, missing your desired turn may result in having to bite the bullet and park further down, turn into another carpark and make a "u-turn", or make an entire loop around. For clarity, we prefer the second option.

Coastal Playgrove (Big Splash vibes, anyone?)

Located at Area B and four storeys tall, it houses Singapore's tallest outdoor play feature (Play tower) as well as its tallest outdoor slide, drawing comparisons with the iconic Big Splash waterpark's slides.

Unfortunately, when we arrived, the latter was closed for repairs, denying us the chance to feel like a kid again. And before the comments about our ages come in, the website clearly says, "13 years and above", so there!

However, the wading pool was open and relatively empty save for one or two families, and with the sun being out in full force, we took the opportunity to dip our toes and cool off in the water.

In addition, the Coastal Playgrove also offered a nature playgarden and NParks' first outdoor classroom by the sea, allowing preschools to hold lessons.

All the facilities are open from Tuesdays to Sundays and are closed on Mondays for maintenance (except on public holidays, in which case only the water play area will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday for that week).

However, the slides at the play tower are open daily. Opening hours differ by facility, with the play tower open from 8am to 10pm, while the water play area is open from 8am to 8pm.

Where to park: East Coast Park Carpark B2

Ease of parking: 5/5. Lots were plentiful and a car the size of the MINI Countryman C faced no trouble pulling into one.

Parking rates: Monday to Sunday/public holidays, $0.60 per 30 minutes for cars, $0.65 per entry for motorcycles, and 15 minutes grace period for both.

My knees ache just looking at this

Marine Cove Playground (monkey see, monkey do)

Situated at Area C, this expansive 3,500 square metre playground offers a wide range of play features for children to enjoy.

These include climbing nets, balance beams, swings, slides, and a slight upgrade on the "tin can and string phone" that was invented by Robert Hooke in 1667: A hollow pipe that runs underground and allows for short-range communications. And in case you were wondering, we tried it out and it definitely works.

That's not all we tried out, though. We climbed up the rope structure and made our way across the rope bridge before trying out the wide metal slide, which had too much friction for us to properly go down.

There was also a three-storey tower modelled after a lighthouse in the centre of the structure, although we did not attempt to climb to the top.

Since it's an open-air playground, it's open 24/7 (bar repairs). And with food options such as McDonald's close by, I'd hedge a bet that this is where families would probably spend the majority of their time. The adults get a place to sit; the kids get a place to play.

Where to park: East Coast Park Carpark C2

Ease of parking: 5/5. Lots were plentiful and we saw bigger-sized cars have no problem slotting into one. We also saw a few CDG Engie electric chargers in this carpark, of which an EV driver low on charge will be grateful for.

Parking rates: Monday to Sunday, from 7am to 10.30pm, $0.60 per 30 minutes. From 10.30pm to 7am, $0.60 per 30 minutes, capped at $5.

Tandem bike - me and who?

GoCycling @ East Coast Park (pedal to the lightweight metal)

Stretching along Singapore's southeastern coastline and spanning approximately 15km, East Coast Park serves as a popular option for cyclists - both amateur and avid - due to its long and seemingly never-ending bike path.

So, it seemed only appropriate to check out one of the many bike rental establishments plying their trade in this local landmark.

Located in the same area as the Marine Cove Playground, albeit a little further down, GoCycling offers a plethora of bikes for interested customers to choose from.

These include mountain bikes, city bikes, BMX bikes, kid bikes, childseat bikes, tandem bikes, and adult tricycles. The outlet also offers small and big family bikes, which are the sheltered four-wheelers popular amongst bigger groups.

And although GoCycling's opening hours are from 8am to 10pm, overnight rentals are available (charges start from 6pm).

Where to park: East Coast Park Carpark C4

Ease of parking: 5/5. It seems that most of the carparks around East Coast Park are able to cater to vehicles of all sizes. And like the C2 carpark, it also houses a few CDG Engie electric vehicle chargers.

Parking rates: Monday to Sunday, from 7am to 10.30pm, $0.60 per 30 minutes. From 10.30pm to 7am, $0.60 per 30 minutes, capped at $5.

"This seems simple enough", I mutter, before face-planting into the water five minutes later

Singapore Wake Park (get your boogie on)

Located at Area E, which experiences a high volume of foot traffic daily, most Singaporeans will be familiar with the lagoon and the many wakeboarders traversing its circumference with the help of cables.

And while one might be daunted by the ability required for a niche sport in our little red dot, the establishment offers a range of cable systems that cater to different skill levels. The more experienced riders get to use the full-size cable system, while novice and intermediate riders get the use of two straight-line systems, with children as young as six allowed to participate.

With nine sessions (one hour each) per day, rates per session are $55 per rider, with a limit of four riders per session.

The Singapore Wake Park also has a dedicated cafe and bar, Coastal Rhythm, serving up food and drinks for guests who aren't getting in the water or needing a bit of fuel before partaking in the activities. Opening hours for the park are from 10:00am to 08:00pm daily, while the eatery is open from 10:00am to 10:00pm (last order at 09:00pm).

With all the delicious food to choose from, the biggest danger here is indecisiveness

East Coast Lagoon Food Village (yum yum in my tum tum)

And with the day coming to a close, park visitors might feel their stomachs growling. Might I present the East Coast Lagoon Food Village? Personally, I've been frequenting this place for more than two decades now, and to the best of my memory, it has never failed to disappoint.

With a plethora of delectable food options threatening to bring forth indecision, I hastily suggested they put their trust in my recommendations: Dry wanton mee from Hwa Kee Barbecue Pork Noodle (my personal go-to and main highlight), roasted chicken wings from Ah Hwee BBQ Chicken Wings & Spring Chicken, a mix of chicken and mutton satay sticks from the nearest vendor, and sugarcane juice to wash it all down.

Tucking into the spread in front of us, the rest of the team agreed that the dry wanton mee lived up to my big talk. The noodles had a texture to them that was not too soggy nor too dry and soaked up the sauce very well.

The satay complemented the meal nicely. And as is common among starving patrons, we ordered more than we could stomach. In the end, we had to get a takeaway box for the chicken wings, as neither one of us had the capacity to stuff any more food into our bulging bellies.

All in all, with the cool evening air, sea breeze, and sumptuous food, it made for a perfect end for our East Coast Park adventure.

The East Coast Lagoon Food Village always sees a steady crowd of dinner patrons, so parking may be an issue on weekends or public holidays

Opening hours for the East Coast Lagoon Food Village vary by day: 4pm to 12am on Mondays, 12pm to 10.30am and 4pm to 10.45pm on Tuesdays, 4pm to 10.45pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11am to 10.45pm on Fridays, 10am to 10.45pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 10.30pm on Sundays.

And there you have it, our fun day out exploring some of what East Coast Park has to offer. It's still largely as we remembered and still very much a family-friendly place with a lot of activities to do.

However, we do also acknowledge that if you're planning a trip here, it's much easier coming here by vehicle, and don't forget to check the weather forecast too!

This article was first published in sgCarMart.