Exploring Holland Village: Expat enclave with variety of trendy drinking spots and restaurants

Singapore has a weird penchant for naming places after other countries — Chinatown and Little India are just a few.

But while those areas are aptly named after their history and heritage, Holland Village isn't named because the Dutch decided to call the area home for a while.

Rather, "Holland V" — as it is colloquially known — derived its name from Holland Road, which is said to have gotten its name from Hugh Holland, an architect and amateur actor who was an early resident of Singapore.

That isn't to say that it doesn't have an interesting past: It was developed in the 1930s as a military village housing British soldiers and their families.

In the 1960s, it was a cluster of two-storey shophouses and wooden shacks, with businesses serving a predominantly western clientele. Today, it is very much an enclave for the expatriate community, with a variety of trendy drinking spots and restaurants serving up fusion cuisine.

As an "Eastie", I have rarely stepped foot into this area due to its proximity from my abode. In fact, I've only ever been here twice (at night, both times for drinks).

And so, eager to properly explore this area during the day, I grabbed a couple of team members and we made our way over in our chariot of the day: The BYD Sealion 7.

Word of advice: Road conditions to take note of at Holland Village

For the main area of Holland V with retail and F&B options, the street is mostly narrow and one-way only, meaning that it is advisable to simply park at one of the malls and hoof it to the surrounding amenities.

In our case, we parked our vehicle at the One Holland Village carpark. The open-air shopping mall is pet-friendly, which also helps if you're bringing your four-legged furry friends out for a stroll.

This location also offers EV chargers, so those driving compatible vehicles may wish to take this into consideration.

Where to park: One Holland Village shopping mall carpark

Ease of parking: 5/5. The carpark has two levels and a grand total of 468 lots. For an SUV like the Sealion 7, space was not an issue.

Parking rates: Mondays to Fridays, from 7am to 5.59pm, $2.18 for the first hour or part thereof, and $0.55 for every subsequent 15 minutes or part thereof. From 6pm to 6.59am, $3.27 per entry.

For Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays, from 7am to 05:59pm, $2.29 for the first hour or part thereof, and $0.57 for every subsequent 15 minutes or part thereof. From 6pm to 6.59am, $3.43 per entry.

For motorcycles, $1.50 per entry regardless of day or time (24/7). There will also be a grace period of 10 minutes for both vehicle types.

49 Seats Holland Village (because 50 just seemed a bit too much)

This well-known eatery gets its name for two reasons — its first outlet opened at 49 Kreta Ayer Road, and the space was designed to fit exactly 49 seats.

Now, it has two outlets: A flagship branch at The Centrepoint in Orchard (opened in 2017), and the newer, pet-friendly location in Holland V that opened its doors in December 2025.

And apparently, 49 Seats is credited as the first restaurant to create Singapore's first Tom Yum Seafood pasta (circa 2012) and XL fish and chips with tom yum sauce. Fusion-style fare is always interesting, as it can go either really well or horribly wrong. Only one way to find out.

We'll get to the food in a minute, because the first thing that caught our eye was the metallic motifs and seemingly "industrial" aesthetic that the restaurant went for.

Metal chairs hung from the ceiling and also offered us a place to rest our rumps. Empty egg cartons, as well as metallic cookware and utensils, adorned the eatery's walls.

Good thing it's air-conditioned then; in our humid climate, this place would be roasting if it was open-aired.

Now for the main reason we came here. Between the three of us, we all went for the fish and chips, opting for Tom Yum and Alscampi as our sauces, which also came with prawns, mussels, and clams. Needless to say, for us, the restaurant lived up to its reputation.

The Tom Yum was not too spicy and more on the creamier side, while the Alscampi served as another option for those who prefer non-spicy food.

Overall, we were more than satisfied. The prices were of what you'd expect from a restaurant, and we felt the ingredients more than justified it.

We wouldn't recommend this place if you're on a tight budget, but if you aren't, we think you really should pay one of their two outlets a visit to try it out for yourself and come up with your own verdict.

HV Little Library (ran on faith, trust, and personal just)

No library card? No problem. This little enclave located under Block 2, Holland Avenue is a community library that started off as a small bookcase and a couple of books.

And on our visit, we were greeted with a sheer array of bookshelves filled to the brim with both Chinese and English paperbacks.

It wasn't just a single genre either; we spotted books about fiction, travel, and even autobiographies, all of which were donated by the founder and various generous benefactors. In fact, we'd wager that there's definitely something for everyone.

The library certainly gave off a homely, rustic feel, in part thanks to the decorations and furniture adorning the shared space.

When we first arrived, we saw a couple of senior citizens silently reading at the seating areas provided. Other visitors soon arrived, ranging from the young to the old, all of whom were respectful of the "unspoken rules" to remain silent and keep noise to a bare minimum.

And if there ever was another reason to visit, the area also housed a box labelled "Dewy's House", the black-coated community cat.

We spent a good few minutes trying to spot him, and we finally located Dewy, asleep in a box on top of a metal cabinet. Now that's a smart way to spend a cool afternoon.

Where to park: Block 5A (multi-storey carpark)

Ease of parking: 5/5. When we visited, the place was relatively empty, leaving us with our choice of lot. We did not manage to find a lift available, meaning those with walking difficulties should consider alighting at ground level.

Parking rates: Mondays to Saturdays, from 7am to 10.30pm, $0.60 per half-hour. From 10.30pm to 7am, $0.60 per half-hour, capped at $5.

For Sundays and public holidays, from 10.30pm to 7am, $0.60 per half-hour, capped at $5. For motorcycles, from Mondays to Sundays, including public holidays, $0.65 per parking session.

Singapore's OK! Sculpture Park (a physical reminder of much importance)

There's actually an interesting reason behind the construction of this Singapore's OK! Sculpture Park: To remind Singaporeans to practice good hygiene.

Opened on Oct 31, 2004 after the Sars epidemic in 2003, this sculpture park was presumably a part of our city-state's "Singapore's OK" campaign to promote good hygiene practices.

And as seen from the wording on the base of the sculptures, the designs were crafted by art students from the National Junior College, more specifically from the class of 2003-2004.

A total of five sculptures were present at the vicinity, each championing one of five core public health habits: Eat Healthy, Exercise Regularly; Wash Hands With Soap Frequently; Do Not Litter, Bag Your Rubbish and Place in Bin; See Doctor, Avoid Crowded Places if Unwell; and Keep Public Toilets Clean.

And though the messages may not have been drilled into most Singaporeans, the sentiment is appreciated nonetheless - a physical reminder for those who pass by frequently.

Where to park: Same as the aforementioned.

Keong Saik Bakery (a modern-styled cafe, both in product and design)

This place was not initially on our list; we were intending to visit TAKSU Singapore, an art gallery that showcases artwork from local international artists.

Sadly, we could not verify that fact for ourselves, as when we visited, the place was closed for a "June Summer Break" (at the time, Google stated that it was open).

Hence, if you're planning a visit in the future, we'd recommend dropping them a WhatsApp (97339956) so you can avoid the same misfortune that befell us.

Luckily, we had a backup option available and relatively nearby, so we made the short walk to Keong Saik Bakery, a relatively famous name with two outlets: A flagship store at Bendemeer and a "western branch" in the Chip Bee Gardens area of Holland V.

Founded in 2017, the bakery gets its name from the location of their first store — in a shophouse along Keong Saik Road.

And practicing Muslims may be happy to note that the brand makes all its products with no pork and no lard, ensuring that everyone is welcome to try their pastries.

Just in time for a tea break then, with it being late in the afternoon when we arrived. And so, I decided to try their mini mentaiko pastry and oreo ice latte.

While the price was rather steep, both were decent enough to leave without a frown on my face.

Personally, its saving grace was its ambience: Quiet enough to work remotely or chill with a book, which is what we saw a few customers doing. Again, not the place to visit if you're on a tight budget.

Where to park: Roadside parking along Jalan Merah Saga

Ease of parking: 4/5. Longer vehicles shouldn't face an issue, as the parking lot was big enough to fit our Sealion 7 and left enough space to exit.

Parking rates: Mondays to Saturdays, from 7am to 10.30pm, $0.60 per half-hour. From 10.30pm to 7am, $0.60 per half-hour, capped at $5.

For Sundays and public holidays, free parking from 7am to 10.30pm. From 10.30pm to 7am, $0.60 per half-hour, capped at $5.

The Daily Scoop (great name for a newspaper, don't you think?)

As usual, we decided to grab a cool treat for our last stop. For this, we headed to the Raffles Holland V shopping mall to try out an ice cream chain that traces its roots way back to 2004.

The Daily Scoop first opened for business at Sunset Way (former students of SIM and SUSS may well be familiar with them), before opening a total of five outlets — two have since closed, bringing the count now to three.

As far as storefronts go, The Daily Scoop was vibrant and inviting enough to bring a smile to our faces. And it's not just scoops of sweetness that it offered; the cafe also sells waffles, baked treats, ice cream floats, and beverages ranging from coffee and tea.

But, having visited two other F&B places prior, we only had space for a solitary scoop of ice cream.

There were a lot of flavours available, but I had to get my favourite cookies and cream. Soft, tasty, and just the right amount of sweetness, it was a rather soothing end to our day.

Where to park: Same as the aforementioned.

Epilogue

That concludes our trip around the Holland V area. With many F&B options available, it was not a surprise to find ourselves visiting those spots more than usual. It certainly was more of a feast for our stomachs than our eyes this time round.

And with some of them well within walking distance of each other, it definitely aided in speeding up our digestion.

There's also an "art trail" of sorts that we did not get to experience as it only lights up at night. I guess there's another reason to come back, after all.

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.