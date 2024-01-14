Exploring London through Notting Hill: A tour of real-life locations from the beloved rom-com

We've all dreamt about meeting our favourite movie stars, but what would happen when that fantasy actually comes true? Notting Hill unfolds as a romantic comedy, tracing the story of William Thatcher, a modest bookstore owner in London, and the profound transformation of his life when he encounters and falls in love with Anna, the most renowned film star in the city.

The film evokes warmth and sparks a desire to wander London, especially the captivating Notting Hill district where it was filmed. Today, this cosmopolitan neighbourhood hosts the renowned Notting Hill Carnival, attracting tourists from around the world.

Take a seat as Wego cruises through London, reliving the scenes that made Notting Hill a timeless classic!

Notting Hill (1999)

Notting Hill serves as your ticket to a dynamic cityscape, providing a lively and captivating insight into the essence of London. In this unforgettable journey through the heart of the city, the movie seamlessly intertwines elements of romance, culture, and vivacity, offering a rich and alluring exploration of London's soul.

Portobello Road Market

The opening shot of Notting Hill features William walking through the Portobello Road Market, one of the most famous roadside markets in the world. This market serves as a treasure trove for enthusiasts seeking a diverse array of collectables, ranging from stamps, jewellery, and furniture to vintage clothing, fresh produce, delectable street food, and freshly baked goods.

Moreover, the bustling street provides a platform for exceptionally talented musicians who showcase their skills through vibrant street busking performances.

The Travel Bookshop

Also located on Portobello Road was William's bookshop, The Travel Book Shop. The specific address is 142 Portobello Road, which in reality, is a gift shop. However, the owners of this shop have recognised the appeal of this shop, owing to which they have put up a sign on the building that says, "The Travel Book Shop". Such is the power of great cinema that it ends up influencing our reality!

The layout of the bookshop in the movie is said to be inspired by the Travel Bookshop, a store located at 13 Blenheim Crescent and opened in 1979. Following the film's release, it had gained immense popularity, but has since winded down and is now closed for business. Nevertheless, the location remains a stop for anyone wishing to relive the movie.

The Print Room

Located at 103 Notting Hill Gate, the Print Room, also recognised as the Coronet Theatre, carries a rich and fascinating history. Once a favoured venue of the former British monarch King Edward VII, the establishment transitioned into a cinema during the 1950s. In 2010, it underwent a revival, reclaiming its status as a theatre.

Today, its mission is to cast a spotlight on hidden gems from the past and provide emerging authors with an opportunity to shine.

The Print Room holds significance to lovers of the Notting Hill movie, as this was where William watches Anna Scott's sci-fi movie, and is a must-visit for those looking to explore its locations.

Nobu Restaurant

This Japanese restaurant is renowned worldwide, making appearances in numerous films, apart from Notting Hill, such as Casino, Memoirs of a Geisha, and The Girl From Nagasaki. In Notting Hill, the spot becomes the backdrop for a memorable date between Will and Anna, where Anna fearlessly confronts some discourteous tourists.

Situated at 19 Old Park Lane, Nobu restaurant is a must-visit for aficionados of Japanese cuisine. Nobu boasts a distinctive style and is renowned for its world-class signature dishes, including Rock Shrimp Tempura, Miso Black Cod and Yellowtail Sashimi, and an impressive Sushi Bar.

William's House

William's house in the movie has become a really popular tourist destination, with tourists flocking in to get a glimpse of the iconic blue door. This historic house, once owned by the renowned screenplay writer Richard Curtis, stands proudly at 280 Westbourne Park Road. Although the interior remains off-limits to the public, the exterior remains a captivating sight.

Following the filming of Notting Hill, the house's distinctive blue door gained such widespread recognition that it went under the hammer at Christie's, with the proceeds directed towards charity. Although a black replacement door was temporarily installed, it was eventually painted blue to please the constant stream of tourists.

Today, this door is renowned as one of the most famous in the world, and the flat itself is rumoured to be valued at GBP 5 million!

ALSO READ: Discover the real Westeros: Game of Thrones filming locations uncovered

This article was first published in Wego.