Exploring Malaysia: Hidden gems for school holiday road trips

Every year during the June and December school holidays in Singapore, thousands of Singaporean families hit the Malaysian highways for their cheap and good family holidays.

But if you dread the traffic crawl towards the most popular destinations in our northern neighbour, such as Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Kelantan, here's the good news - you don't have to follow the crowds.

Instead of fighting heavy traffic and squeezing into busy tourist hotspots between Singapore and Malaysia, try exploring these hidden gems on your school-holiday road trip which are scenic, relaxing and far less crowded.

Spend more quality time with your family on location, while also shortening the driving times, reducing the long-drive stress on your family car and lowering the fuel consumption for the whole journey.

Here are four underrated Malaysian destinations perfect for a smooth, memorable family road trip during the Singapore school holidays.

1. Sekinchan - paddy fields and coastal calm

Located about 1.5 hours' drive further afield from capital city Kuala Lumpur, Sekinchan is famous for its endless green paddy fields and quiet fishing village vibes. The area is also less congested than touristy Langkawi.

Sekinchan is special because of its scenic paddy fields (great as holidayish backdrops for family wefies), numerous restaurants serving fresh and delicious seafood, and peaceful beaches such as Pantai Redang.

2. Kuala Selangor - fireflies and riverside serenity

An easy-driving 66 kilometres north-west of KL, this natural home of Selangor fireflies has them lighting up the riverbanks to deliver a magical Malaysian night experience for the entire family, especially the kids.

Kuala Selangor is ideal for a 3D2N or 2D1N getaway, and it is also perfect for a day-trip excursion from KL. The bonus for holidaymakers, whether local/Malaysian or foreign/Singaporean, is the much smaller crowd of visitors compared to Malaysia's East Coast destinations.

3. Taiping - nature, lakes and cool weather

Malaysia's most underrated nature escape in Perak is easily accessible via the Plus Highway, roughly a half-day drive from Singapore. Taiping is often overshadowed by Ipoh and Penang, but it remains one of the country's most charming towns.

The cool climate (particularly at Maxwell Hill aka Bukit Larut) and relaxed atmosphere of Taiping make it comparable to Cameron Highlands, but with less seasonal-congestion and therefore more pleasant family outings. In addition to Malaysian heritage architecture which would appeal to history buffs and shutterbugs alike, Taiping also offers one of the oldest and loveliest lake gardens in Southeast Asia.

4. Mersing - gateway to gorgeous islands

Skip Desaru in Johor and drive straight to Mersing, merely 130 kilometres further away, for a great island break. The winding roads en route provide extra fun for driving enthusiasts.

As the gateway to unspoilt Malaysian islands like Pulau Rawa and Pulau Besar, Mersing is less busy than the beaches of Johor and also breezier in more ways than one. The clear waters and tropical sensations of Mersing are like Langkawi's, but with a lower level of commercialisation.

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This article was first published in Motorist.