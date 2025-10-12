Exploring Seoul through the lens of K-pop Demon Hunters: A guide for fans and visitors

Just wrapped your rewatch of the popular K-pop Demon Hunters? Or maybe a poster or trailer caught your eye and pulled you into Seoul's glowing skyline? Either way, Seoul is calling, and a brand new adventure awaits.

Explore the world behind the viral movie: a city where modern pop meets ancient tradition, and where fandom, folklore, fashion, and fun collide.

With this guide, you'll discover the rhythm, heart, and cinematic charm of Seoul that lives beyond the screen.

Real-life sites behind the scenes

Here are some of the scene-stealing spots from K-pop Demon Hunters where travellers can actually visit for a sprinkling of movie magic, found only in Seoul.

Seoul Olympic Stadium

Within the first five minutes of the film, we watch the Huntr/x trio leap from a burning jet into a stadium packed with cheering fans after defeating demons.

Built for the 1988 Seoul Olympics, this arena has since hosted some of the world's biggest acts, including Michael Jackson, Metallica, Lady Gaga, and BTS.

Location: Seoul Olympic Stadium, 25 Olympic-ro, Songpa-gu, Seoul.

How to get there: Line 2 or 9, Sports Complex Station, exit 7 (Google Maps)

Tip: You can visit at any time of day; however, the blue hour adds a special glow. Take a walk down the Hangang River from Jayang Station for a panoramic view of the stadium cradled by trees and bridges.

Nearby attractions: Olympic Park, Seoul Baekje Museum.

Please note that the stadium is currently closed for renovation but is expected to reopen in December.

COEX K-pop Square & 3D Billboard

This hotspot for K-pop fans appears multiple times in the movie, set to the Golden soundtrack. Stand beneath the giant 3D screens at COEX K-pop Square before exploring the Starfield COEX Mall next door.

Drop by Ktown4u COEX for merch or join a dance/vocal session at Ktown4u COEX Academy, led by former K-pop idols. Afterwards, unwind at one of the nearby cafes for a well-deserved break.

Location: COEX K-pop Square, 513 Yeongdong-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

How to get there: Line 2, Samseong Station, exit 6 or Line 9, Bongeunsa Station, exit 7 (Google Maps)

Nearby attractions: Ktown4u COEX, Starfield Library, Ttukseom Hangang Park.

Naksan Park

The film shows glimpses of this hillside park as Rumi and Jinu find a common ground and begin their collaboration. The park, situated along the Seoul Fortress Wall, offers visitors mesmerizing views of the cityscape.

Location: Naksan Park, 41 Naksan-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul.

How to get there: Line 4, Hyehwa Station, Exit 2 (Google Maps)

Tip: Visit before sunrise or during sunset when the city is awash in the golden glow, and your photos take on a cinematic flair.

Nearby attractions: Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) and Dongdaemun Fashion Town.

Cheongdam Bridge & Jayang Station

One of the movie's most high-energy moments unfolds here. As Huntr/x's 'Takedown' plays, they battle demons atop a speeding train as it crosses the Hangang River.

You can relive this adrenaline-charged scene with a ride to Ttukseom Resort Station or by walking beneath Line 7 along Cheongdam Bridge, where the riverside offers stunning views.

Location: Cheongdam Bridge & Jayang Station, Jayang-dong, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.

How to get there: Line 7, Jayang Station, exit 2 (Google Maps)

Nearby attractions: Cheongdam Fashion Street and Bongeunsa Temple.

N Seoul Tower (Namsan Tower)

Whether you noticed it in the Huntr/x World Tour poster or simply know it as one of Seoul's iconic landmarks, N Seoul Tower stands out with its vibrant presence.

Namsan Tower embodies the soul of Seoul, blending contemporary and traditional architecture. Beyond its cinematic fame, it remains a favourite for both tourists and K-pop fans.

Location: N Seoul Tower or the Namsan Tower, 105 Namsangongwon-gil, Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

How to get there: Line 3, Dongguk Uni. Station, exit 6, then take bus 01 or Line 4, Chungmuro Station, exit 2, then take bus 01 (Google Maps)

Nearby attractions: Namsan Park, Myeong-dong via the Namsan Cable Car, and Itaewon.

Myeong-dong

If you're a fan of the Saja Boys, then you've probably been waiting for this iconic market to appear on our list. This is the very place where the demon boy band debuted their first hit song, "Soda Pop."

While shopping in Myeong-dong, you might not hear a new chart-topping single, but you are still in for a treat.

Street musicians at every corner add melodic tunes to the rhythm of the day. Vendors call out enthusiastically, inviting you to explore their stalls.

Trendy clothes and accessories spill out from every shopfront, and the aroma of tasty street snacks can easily turn a quick stop into an extended adventure.

Location: 66, Eulji-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul.

How to get there: Line 2, Euljiro 1-ga Station, exit 6 or Line 4, Myeongdong Station, exit 6. (Google Maps)

Tip: Visit during the day to soak in the kinetic energy of the market.

Nearby attractions: N Seoul Tower, Myeong-dong Cathedral.

The city's soul beyond the screen

Now that we've explored the corners of Seoul featured in the film, it's time to step beyond the screen.

Inspired by the movie and its music, here are some must-visit spots around the city that carry the same energy and charm.

National Museum of Korea

If you remember the tiger and the magpie companions from the film, you'll find their origins in Korean folklore. For those curious about the myths that inspired its demons, this museum is a gateway to understanding Korean culture on a deeper level.

As a bonus, the gift shop of the museum, National Museum Goods, has souvenirs related to the film in their store, like bookmarks, badges, pens, and more.

Location: National Museum of Korea, 137 Seobinggo-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

How to get there: Line 4 to Ichon (National Museum of Korea) Station, use Exit 2 and follow the underpass/direct connection into the museum. (Google Maps)

Tip: Visit on weekday mornings at opening to avoid crowds and plan for 2 to 3-hour stay in the main galleries. The museum opens at 10:00 AM.

Nearby attractions: N Seoul Tower, I'PARK Mall, Yongsan Family Park.

Yangjae Stream's Cherry Blossom Lane

The cherry-blossom lane is familiar to TWICE fans, the real-life superstars whose songs have been featured in the movie, such as TAKEDOWN and Strategy.

Although the iconic blossoms won't reappear until spring 2026, a visit between September and December still offers its own magic.

Promenade along the riverside path, commonly called the Yangjaecheon Walkway, to be embraced by the fiery orange hues of Autumn and feel the crunch of ginkgo leaves underneath your feet.

Location: Yangjaecheon (Yangjae Stream), Seocho-gu, Seoul.

How to get there: Via Yangjae Citizen's Forest Station (Sinbundang Line, Exit 1), or Maebong Station (Line 3, Exit 4), or Dogok Station (Line 3/Sinbundang line, Exit 3/4). (Google Maps)

Tip: Visit on weekday mornings for a peaceful stroll.

Nearby attractions: Yangjae Citizens' Forest Park, Yangjae or Gangnam shopping & cafe streets.

Korean Folk Village

For a glimpse into Korea's age-old traditions, step into the Korean Folk Village, where history and folklore come alive. The village recreates life from the Joseon dynasty with traditional houses, folk performances, and guided tours.

Travelers can also enjoy the theme park, try authentic Korean dishes, and see the customs that continue to influence art and storytelling, including the folklore woven into the film.

Location: Korean Folk Village, 90 Minsokchon-ro, Giheung-gu, Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do.

How to get there: Express shuttle or intercity bus from Gangnam/Sinnonhyeon (see stops near Exit 6). Alternatively, consider taking the direct round-trip shuttle from central Seoul (Myeongdong/Hongdae) (Google Maps)

Nearby attractions: Everland (theme park), Yongin Daejanggeum Park.

Jongmyo Shrine

Just as the Huntr/x superstars in the film honour their ancestors, Seoul has its own place of remembrance. Jongmyo Shrine, a Unesco World Heritage Site, has preserved centuries-old royal ancestral rites.

The shrine houses tablets of Joseon dynasty kings and queens and remains a sacred site where rituals dating back to the 14th century are still observed.

Location: Jongmyo Shrine, 157 Jong-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul.

How to get there: Take either Line 1, 3, or 5 to Jongno 3-ga Station, use Exit 11. (Google Maps)

Tip: The best time to visit is on Saturdays, when visitors can explore the shrine at their own pace. For other days of the week, you have to join the guided tours.

Nearby attractions: Gyeongbokgung Palace, Changdeokgung Palace (Secret Garden), the Cheonggyecheon stream.

Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP)

This futuristic landmark channels the same electrifying energy as the film.

Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) holds in its swooping, swirling spaces a world of art, history, and books.

Its Art Hall and Exhibition Hall host fashion shows and creative programs. It is a hub of culture and design, perfect for fans seeking cinematic, photo-ready moments.

Location: Dongdaemun Design Plaza, 281 Eulji-ro, Jung District, Seoul.

How to get there: Take either Lines 2, 4 or 5 to Dongdaemun History & Culture Park Station, and leave via Exit 1, and the plaza is right outside. (Google Maps)

Tip: Visit during or after sunset to catch the best light show.

Nearby attractions: Dongdaemun Market, Dongdaemun Fashion Town, and Naksan Park.

Seoul Sky Observatory

End your journey with a visit to Lotte World Tower, South Korea's tallest building.

At its peak is the Seoul Sky Observatory, where glass floors open up breathtaking, uninterrupted views of Seoul.

Begin with the Sky Shuttle, a double-deck elevator wrapped in LED screens across the ceiling and walls. Once at the top, explore both the open-air terrace and the sky-high deck for the complete Seoul Sky experience.

Location: Seoul Sky Observatory, 300 Olympic-ro, Songpa-gu, Seoul.

How to get there: Line 2 to Jamsil Station, Exit 1 or 2. Enter Lotte World Mall and follow the signs. (Google Maps)

Tip: Visit during golden hour to nightfall for the best of city lights and twilight skies.

Nearby attractions: Lotte World Adventure, Seokchon Lake, Lotte World Mall.

