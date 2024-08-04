Exploring TikTok-famous stalls and must-eat delights at London's Borough Market

A viral sensation on TikTok and a must-visit for any foodie in London — Borough Market is a historic and vibrant market in the heart of London, offering a treasure trove of culinary delights.

Whether you're a foodie looking to explore the best of London's street food or a curious traveller seeking unique flavours, here's a guide to some of the trendiest stalls and what you absolutely must eat when visiting this iconic market.

Borough Market is located at 8 Southwark Street, London, SE1 1TL. 020 7407 1002. Open Tue-Fri 10am-5pm, Sat 9am-5pm, Sun 10am-4pm. Closed on Mon.

Turnips

At Turnips, you'll find an enticing array of fresh, seasonal produce and innovative veggie dishes. This stall, run by the Foster family, is celebrated for its commitment to quality and flavour, offering everything from seasonal veggie dishes, which change regularly, showcase the best of what's currently in season.

The ingredients are sourced from local farms, ensuring freshness and sustainability. If you've been scrolling through TikTok & Instagram, you've probably seen Turnips' viral chocolate-dripped strawberries.

Not only do they taste incredible with their perfect balance of sweet and tart, but they also make for a picture-perfect snack. Remember to eat the strawberries quickly as the chocolate cools down and hardens.

Bread Ahead Bakery

Bread Ahead Bakery is renowned for its artisanal baked goods, particularly its sourdough and doughnuts. This popular stall draws crowds with its fluffy, perfectly fried doughnuts filled with a variety of indulgent fillings, such as Hazelnut, Creme Brulee, Peaches & Cream, and seasonal special flavours.

Beyond doughnuts, Bread Ahead also offers a selection of sourdough pizza, fresh breads and pastries, each showcasing their commitment to high-quality ingredients and traditional baking techniques. Highlights include the Tomato Focaccia, Almond Croissant & more.

The Black Pig

At The Black Pig, you'll discover an array of succulent, slow-cooked meats that are perfect for those craving hearty, flavourful fare. This stall specialises in gourmet pork dishes, including their renowned roast pork sandwiches.

Each sandwich features tender, juicy pork, cooked to perfection and served in a crusty roll with a variety of delicious accompaniments like fennel apple slaw and harissa mayo.

Enjoy a satisfying and well-crafted meal with bites like viral Honey Truffle Parmesan with honey truffle mayo and a heap of parmesan shaving, and the Smoked Scamorza with atoli, fennel apple slaw, smoked scamorza cheese & passata.

Humble Crumble

Humble Crumble brings a touch of comfort to Borough Market with their delightful selection of artisan crumbles. This stall offers a range of traditional and inventive crumble options, including classics like apple and blackberry, as well as more adventurous variations.

Each crumble is made with generous portions of fresh fruit, and a buttery, crumbly topping, creating a dessert that's both comforting and delicious. Not to forget the fluffy marshmallow, or the sweet warm or cold custard! Needless to say, Humble Crumble's offerings are perfect to sweeten up any day!

Horn Ok! Please

Horn Ok! Please is a vibrant stall that brings the flavours of India to Borough Market with its street food-inspired menu. Specialising in Indian snacks and street food, Horn Ok! Please offers a range of all vegetarian mouthwatering options like samosas, dosas, kathi roll and chaat.

Their dishes are bursting with bold spices and vibrant flavours, and are made with fresh, fragrant ingredients, providing a delicious and authentic taste of Indian — no matter what you're craving.

Joli

Missing home? Joli is your ticket to experiencing traditional Malaysian clay pot cooking right in the heart of Borough Market. This family-owned business offers a taste of joy-literally, as "joli" means "joy" in founder Salina Khairunnisa's regional Baba Malay dialect.

Dive into rich Beef Rendang, served with coconut rice, or enjoy the flaky goodness of Roti Canai paired with a Pajeri salad bursting with cucumber, pineapple, peppers, onion, and herbs. Don't miss out on their noodle dishes, including traditional Singapore Laksa , or the freshly made Gyozas.

Tacos Padre

Tacos Padre is a standout taqueria at Borough Market, ignited by Nicholas Fitzgerald passion for Mexican food. Inspired by his extensive travels, Nicholas brings the vibrant flavours, colours, and essence of Mexican street food to life here in London.

Perfect for adding some spice to your feed and your palate, expect tender tacos, flavourful sides and frozen margaritas. Highlights include the Beef Suadero with salsa roja, Chorizo Rojo with salsa verde, onions, coriander, and lime, as well as the Fish Taco boasting deep fried cod, smoked cod's roe emulsion, pico de gallo, and shaved cabbage.

This article was first published in City Nomads.