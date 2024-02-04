'An extraordinary journey': Jelebu Dry Laksa to close only outlet in Singapore in February

A few years back in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chef Renee Tang decided to start a home-based business selling dry laksa.

That was how Jelebu Dry Laksa was born and later on, she opened a physical restaurant at the bustling VivoCity.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end because the eatery will officially be closing its doors in mid-February.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2y0WiHvj0E/?img_index=1[/embed]

"An extraordinary journey, a flavourful tale, and now, it's time for a fond farewell," an Instagram post on Feb 1 read.

The restaurant's last day is on Feb 16. No explanation was given for the sudden closure.

"Chef Renee and the entire Jelebu Dry Laksa team will miss the countless delightful moments shared with our cherished supporters, so let's indulge in the last bites together."

If you're planning on paying the restaurant one last visit, do note that only walk-ins are available.

AsiaOne has reached out to Renee for more details.

She lost her job during the pandemic

Before Covid-19 hit, Renee had quit her corporate job to work in a restaurant, according to an article by Oddle Eats.

She also had big dreams to move to Los Angeles and open a food truck.

However, the restaurant was affected by the pandemic and Renee was let go of in 2020.

So, she took a leap of faith and started a home-based business selling dry laksa.

The "Jelebu" in the restaurant's name refers to the street Renee lives at and also where her business first started — Jelebu Road.

After two years of selling her popular dry laksa from home, she opened her first brick-and-motar store in VivoCity in September 2022.

