Eye candy: We talk career switches with Pete Campbell, self-taught cook and MasterChef Australia 2021 contestant

We’ve all whipped up a plate of pasta or two, but it’s a colossal leap from bolognese to becoming a fine dining chef – especially when you’re starting out on the wrong side of 30.

Don’t tell that to MasterChef Australia 2021 contestant Pete Campbell, though.

A self-taught chef who began cooking just six years ago, this 36-year-old whiz quit his longtime corporate job to open his own coffee shop and retrain as a tattoo artist to boot.

Now, he’s taken MasterChef Australia by storm with his artful plating and daring play of flavours. If you haven’t watched this season yet, no spoilers ahead – we chat with him about his culinary journey as a late bloomer.

Six years ago, you turned your back on the corporate grind for good. What gave you the final push you needed?

PHOTO: Endemol Shine Australia 2021

The final push was realising just how unhappy I’d become doing the work I was doing. The work wasn’t about to change, so I knew that I needed to make a drastic change.

Tell us about an early dining experience that made you fall in love with food.

I remember being in Paris… and not really liking the city very much at all. Then I had a meal at Le Jules Verne, and the experience completely changed my whole mindset of the city and food in general. I fell in love.

What got you hooked on cooking, and what were the first dishes you taught yourself?

When we moved to America, I started teaching myself to cook, and I found the whole process really interesting and very calming.

The first dishes I made were super simple – things like spaghetti bolognese and pesto pasta – but making these dishes without using ingredients from a jar made me feel quite clever!

Did you have certain goals in mind when you decided to join MasterChef Australia (besides winning, of course)?

PHOTO: Endemol Shine Australia 2021

My first goal was to not be the first person eliminated! After that, I just wanted to experience as much of the competition as I possibly could.

Whether it was doing a team challenge, an immunity cook, a pressure test… just one very small goal at a time.

Your plating never fails to be striking. What or who are some of your artistic inspirations?

Pete’s Carrot Steak with Béarnaise Emulsion on Episode 26.

PHOTO: Endemol Shine Australia 2021

Very minimalistic plating, with a tendency to highlight vegetables over protein – that’s a bit of a trend at the moment, and something I’m very attracted to. I don’t think anyone does it better than Chef Christian Puglisi.

You’ve got some interesting ink on your arms – could you share some of the stories behind them?

Most of them have silly stories that haven’t aged well! I have two sparrows on my right arm for my daughters, as well as an Armund Dietzal ‘Masked Woman’ piece that I absolutely love as he’s a pioneer of the ‘traditional’ tattoo style.

My favourite tattoos, though, are on my legs – they’re the ones I did on myself. They all remind me of very fun times which were really special.

Do you have any advice for folks starting out late in the kitchen?

Pete’s Lamb + Turnip creation on Episode 28

PHOTO: Endemol Shine Australia 2021

Don’t write yourself off. Just start practicing, and if you like it keep chasing it. You never know what could happen. Look at me!

What’s next on the cards for you after MasterChef Australia?

I am more determined than ever to become a chef. I’m very lucky to have been offered a job at Quay Restaurant under Peter Gilmore, so my next move from here is to dive in and start learning from the best.

This article was first published in City Nomads.