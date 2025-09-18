F1 driver Lando Norris will be at Plaza Singapura for Ralph Lauren pop-up event on Sept 30

Fans of Lando Norris, mark your calendars because you may be able to see him in person here ahead of the Formula 1 (F1) Singapore Grand Prix 2025.

The F1 driver for McLaren will be at the Polo Red Racing pop-up by Ralph Lauren Fragrances to commemorate its launch, shared a press release on Wednesday (Sept 17).

While the pop-up, which is at Plaza Singapura, will be from Sept 24 to Oct 5, Lando will be making an appearance only on Sept 30 from 6pm onwards.

Lando became the face of Polo Red in 2024.

Apart from Lando's special appearance, the pop-up, which is timed with the Singapore Grand Prix in early October, will have activities, photo moments and exclusive merchandise.

Visitors can also participate in various experiences at the interactive stations such as the Polo Red Racing AI Photobooth, Speed Reaction Chamber, Racing Podium and Race Simulator.

Participants can receive complimentary merchandise including Ralph Lauren Fragrances baseball caps and bags with purchase at the pop-up.

Those who scan the Polo Red Racing digital passport to navigate the pop-up can also redeem a complimentary Polo Red Racing Pass, plus a complimentary Sample Set upon completion.

Additionally, five lucky winners who purchase Ralph Lauren Fragrances on Lazada stand a chance to catch Lando Norris in-person on Sept 30 at the exclusive pop-up event appearance, plus receive an autographed Polo Red fragrance bottle.

Looking for a new signature scent? Visitors can check out the Polo Red fragrances alongside other signature fragrances including Polo 67 and Polo Blue. There will also be a limited-edition Polo Red Eau de Toilette Racing Edition in an exclusive bottle.

Address: Plaza Singapura Atrium, Level 1, 68 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238839

Opening hours: 10:00am – 10:00pm daily

[[nid:702931]]

melissateo@asiaone.com