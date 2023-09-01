F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023: A guide to events, streams, parties and dining deals

Singapore’s roads are heating up again – and no, we’re not talking about the scorching weather here. The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is back this September! Ready to get your heart-pumping with adrenaline as the thunderous F1 power units turn our streets into high-octane racetracks? Here’s your handy guide to the best electric events, streams, parties and late night dining deals in Singapore for an unforgettable race weekend!

Race Timings & Sessions

Sept 15, 2023 – Practice 1(5.30pm-6.30pm), Practice 2 (9pm-10pm).

Sept 16, 2023 – Practice 3 (5.30pm-6.30pm), Qualifying (9pm-10pm).

Sept 17, 2023 – Final Race Night (8pm-late).

Crafted by Peter Zwiener

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr3FfNVOego/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

As the Formula One race weekend roars to life, Crafted by Peter Zwiener has unveiled an exciting blend of late-night dining and thrilling streaming entertainment. Thanks to its strategic location near Stamford Grandstand, immerse yourself in a night of electric racing ambiance while savouring a revamped menu featuring culinary gems like Candied Bacon (S$15), Buffalo Wings (S$18), Hokkaido Pork Belly Burnt Ends (S$22), and Grilled Octopus (S$39).

For folks looking for a post-match meal and to experience the vibrant pulse of Singapore's nightlife, the esteemed gastro haven will be keeping its doors open from 1pm to 1am between Sept 15 to 17, 2023 too. With a view to the exciting practice sessions and the main race, matched against an expectational gastronomic symphony — what's not to like?

​Crafted by Peter Zwiener is located at 26 Beach Road, #B1-21 South Beach Avenue, Singapore 189768, p. +65 6592 2299. The restaurant will remain open from 1pm-1am between Sept 15 to 17, 2023. Book here.

Singapore GP Grand Tour

As part of the Singapore GP Grand Tour, the ever-favourite #SingaporeGP Truck returns for its seventh edition this year, with island-wide tours offering a variety of exciting attractions. Alongside popular F1 racing simulators, this year introduces new challenging games that test players' precision and reflexes, with chances to win exclusive Singapore GP merchandise.

The truck will make stops at various locations, including community centres, schools, malls, and heartland spots, in partnership with the Housing & Development Board (HDB). Don't miss the prized Pit Lane Experience on 14th September 2023, for a change to be amongst the 4,000 residents who get to explore the Pit Lane, F1 team garages, and Zone 1 F1 Village before the official Circuit Park opening. We're also at the edge of our seats, anticipating the Grand Tour Festival featuring more interactive F1-themed activities.

The Singapore GP Grand Tour runs from now till Sept 17, 2023. For more details, click here.

Miracle Racing Team

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjz4urFL5qx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Fuel up with an exciting pit stop at ArtScience Museum! In a special partnership between Marina Bay Sands and local pop sensation JJ Lin, from Sept 8 to 17, ArtScience Museum's lobby will undergo a racing-themed makeover with a Miracle Coffee pop-up. Deemed 'Miracle Racing Team,' the space will feature a chequered blue design reminiscent of motorsport flags and will act as a pitstop to embrace the excitement of the F1 racing season.

Here, visitors can savour exclusive beverages like the 'Kaya Cloud' that's only available in Singapore, as well as a new race-inspired coffee fizz drink called 'DRS,' along with a specially crafted dessert menu. Perfect for a pre-event perk-up.

Miracle Racing Team runs from Sept 8 to 17, 2023 at ArtScience Museum. For more information, click here and keep a lookout on their social media @miraclecoffeesg, and @marinabaysands.

Full Throttle Party at Yin Bar & Yang Club

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvt9jbnuPHH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

The flagship event of 1-Group’s GPSS 2023 campaign, the Full Throttle series, in collaboration with Red Bull, is set to offer a jam-packed weekend for race enthusiasts. Start the night at Yin Bar where the courtyard transforms into a lively pitstop with race car installations, food carts, and live music for a pre-party. Then at Yang Club, the racing theme continues with themed beverage packages. On Sept 15, the music line-up includes a local Hip Hop party by Rewind Party Collective showcasing local DJs Kidd Royale, DJ Ben, as well as Alvin and Sherpa.

Alternatively, on Sept 16, you can groove to former champions of Red Bull’s Music 3Style World DJ Championship like DJ Anrev (Singapore), DJ Puffy (Barbados) and DJ Zozulva (Russia). Whichever date you may choose to head down, the Riverhouse’s Full Throttle F1 series promises excitement with race car installations, live music, the Riverhouse Siren Dancers, confetti explosions and an altogether vibrant atmosphere.

The Full Throttle Party at Yin & Yang runs from Sept 15 to 16, 2023 at Yin Bar (6.30pm onwards) and Yang Club (10pm onwards). For more information & bookings, click here.

Mandala Mansion

Singapore's renowned private members club, Mandala Club has unveiled the exclusive Mandala Mansion, a live F1 viewing event. This year's the club has joined hands with Mandarin Oriental, which is making its comeback after a transformative six-month closure. The open-air party at Mandarin Oriental's pool terrace is exclusively for members, their guests, and enthusiasts seeking a spectacular race weekend.

Not to worry, the event also presents a limited release of tickets to non-members, granting access to the private club's attentive hospitality during the race weekend. The opulent affair guarantees front-row race and firework display views, a culinary fusion by Mandala Club and Mandarin Oriental, free-flow drinks, live DJs, and the race broadcast on giant screens.

Mandala Mansion runs from Sept 16 to 17, 2023 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. General Admission Tickets are priced from $1,188++ (1-Day Ticket, Sat only), to S$1,388++ (1-Day Ticket, Sun only), and $2,288++ (2-Day Tickets, Sat & Sun). For more information on and tickets, click here.

A Perennial Drive at Alkaff Mansion

Turn your kids into F1 fanatics just like you with 1-Group and the Singapore Tourism Board’s series of F1-inspired family-friendly and lifestyle events beyond just the race tracks. Part of the series, on 9th September, Alkaff Mansion will be transformed into an F1-themed wonderland named “A Perennial Drive”. Offering all-day enjoyment for both adults and kids, the mansion atop Telok Blangah Hill will feature a dedicated kids racing circuit with inflatable tracks and mini battery-operated automobiles for young speed enthusiasts at S$15 per ride.

There will also be a Classic Car Club Showcase exhibiting restored vintage cars from brands like Porsche, Mercedes, and Rolls Royce. Between all these activities, remember to take photos, and indulge in curated bites like ‘Race Against the Machine Cupcake’ (S$6.50++) and drink specials such as the F1-themed shots at S$50++ for six, and cocktails to make the experience all the more memorable.

A Perennial Drive runs on Sept 9, 2023 at Alkaff Mansion. For more information & bookings, click here.

Amber Lounge

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwUpdTEJfD6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

After its raving success in Monaco and Singapore last year, Amber Lounge, the world’s most exclusive afterparty, marks its 15-year anniversary in Singapore with the return of a luxurious F1 viewing event on 16th and 17th September, 2023. This year’s Singapore edition, supported by Conrad Centennial, unfolds at the iconic Millenia Walk with a line-up boasting Grammy winner Lil Jon and captivating performances by The Stickmen Project, Bangkok Invaders’ DJ Ono and DjayBuddah, and Fatman Scoop.

The festivities also include the crowning Miss Universe Singapore by Miss Universe Australia. Lavish suites and unique merchandise, alongside top-tier beverages and caviar, promise an unforgettable weekend of indulgent luxury.

Amber Lounge’s F1 offerings run from Sept 16 to 17, 2023 at Millenia Walk. Passes start from S$800++. For more information on & bookings, click here.

The Sustainable F1 Party x CRUST × Wild Pearl at 1-Arden

Combining the excitement of underground partying with sustainability, on Sept 8, 2023, an innovative Sustainable F1 Party in collaboration with CRUST Group and Wild Pearl is set to take place at 1-Arden. Between sips of CRUST's craft beers made from repurposed bread and cocktails using rooftop garden-sourced ingredients from 1-Arden, jam out to emerging local DJs filling the event with tunes using Wild Pearl's solar-powered DJ booth.

This rooftop event merges sustainable practices with entertainment, offering eco-conscious cocktails and craft beers, all while providing a chance to engage in a Mini Treasure Hunt to uncover hidden race cars for complimentary drinks. Additionally, race-inspired "Fancy Fast" cocktails will be available for S$16++ single or $45++ for three, throughout the F1 season.

The Sustainable F1 Party x CRUST × Wild Pearl runs on Sept 8, 2023 at 1-Arden. For more information & bookings, click here.

ALSO READ: Roads in Marina Centre, Padang area closed from Sept 13 to 19 for F1 race; MRT train services extended on race days

This article was first published in City Nomads.