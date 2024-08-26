F1 Singapore Grand Prix gets expanded entertainment lineup

Formula One Singapore Grand Prix organiser Singapore GP has announced new additions to the entertainment lineup for the upcoming race weekend.

Joining previously announced bands and performances including OneRepublic, Kylie Minogue and Lenny Kravitz will be Thirty Seconds to Mars.

The alternative rock duo has sold over 15 million albums worldwide and recorded over two billion streams online to date and is best known for its experimental progressive rock sounds, fusing elements from a wide variety of genres to create anthemic hits like From Yesterday as well as Kings and Queens.

Thirty Seconds to Mars will perform at the Wharf Stage on Sept 20 and prior to the Formula One race at the Padang Stage on Sept 22, 2024.

Kylie Minogue is also now set to add a second performance over the race weekend at the Zone 1 Wharf Stage on Sept 22. This is in addition to the Princess of Pop's previously announced set at the Zone 4 Padang Stage on Sept 21, 2024.

All-female heavy metal band Voice Of Baceprot are set to perform here come Sept 20 at the Zone 4 Downtown Stage. The trio are known for their gutsiness and non-conformism and addresses issues such as gender inequality and climate change in their music.

Tickets to the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2024 can be purchased from the event's official ticketing page here or via authorised ticketing partners. Three-day general tickets for the Singapore Grand Prix are now sold out, although single-day tickets still available.

All tickets provide access to the performances in Zone 4, including the main Padang Stage. A Zone 1 ticket is required to access performances at the Wharf Stage and Sail Stage. Patrons are advised to ensure that they have a valid ticket on the relevant day of an act's performance.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.