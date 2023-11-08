The Fabulous Baker Boy at Aliwal Street to close in December

Back when The Fabulous Baker Boy closed their Fort Canning Outlet in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, fans of their bakes and grub were devastated.

This soon turned to cheers though when the cafe, which is owned by baker and theatre actor Juwanda Hashim, reopened in February 2021 at Aliwal Arts Centre.

But three years later, the cafe has once again decided to close.

They announced this in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Nov 7).

"After three hard years operating at TFBB@Aliwal, we will be hanging up our hats to call it a day," they said in the post, adding that they appreciate all the support they've received from their customers.

"Many thanks and may our path cross again soon!"

They will be ceasing operations in the third week of December.

The cafe did not disclose the reason for the closure, neither did they share if they have plans to reopen elsewhere.

In the comments, devastated customers expressed their sadness over the news.

AsiaOne has reached out to The Fabulous Baker Boy for more details.

They previously closed as their lease had ended

Before moving to Aliwal Arts Centre, The Fabulous Baker Boy, which has been in Singapore's F&B scene for more than a decade, was situated at Fort Canning Park.

They announced their closure in July 2020 and attributed it to the end of their lease.

After searching high and low for a new place to call home, they reopened at Aliwal Arts Centre in January 2021.

Apart from their cakes and bakes, the cafe was popular for their brunch offerings, which included french toast, chicken and waffles, BBQ beef ribs and duck confit.

