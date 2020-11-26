The Fabulous Baker Boy makes fabulous return with expanded menu at bigger location

The boys are back!
Several months following their closure, The Fabulous Baker Boy are set to open their doors once more. Come January 2021, fans can dine in a larger 70-seater space in Aliwal Arts Centre.
The bakery cafe is spearheaded by owner, baker and theatre actor Juwanda Hassim.
After 10 years of service at The Foothills of Fort Canning, The Fabulous Baker Boy closed in June this year due to the Covid-19 situation.
Fortunately for die-hard fans, Juwanda hasn't hung up his apron.
When the F&B brand opens at its new location, customers can expect the same beloved menu — artisanal cakes, chicken and waffles, pasta — as well as new additions such as sourdough bread, Hasselback potatoes, and ravioli.
The beverage menu will also feature smoothies, milkshakes, ice creams and chocolate-based drinks in addition to their coffee line-up. And yes, they'll be continuing their coffee supplier relationship with Highlander.
With January being just slightly over a month away, you won't have to wait long.
