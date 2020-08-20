Face mask that allows you to drink BBT now available in Singapore, preorder at $9.99

A few days ago, Philippine-based milk tea company Gallontea introduced the Sippy Face Mask, a face mask with a silicone button.

What's got netizens so excited about it though? It's just the thing we need to drink our favourite bubble tea without having to take off our masks. The button acts as an entryway so customers can insert their straws.

If you're a bubble tea lover like me and one of those disappointed that the mask is only available in the Philippines, here's a great piece of news.

You can now purchase your very own "sippy face mask" in Singapore!

Famous Chinese bubble tea brand The Whale Tea is now accepting preorders for its new product – a bubble tea drinking mask.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (Aug 19), the brand shared a picture of its product, which has a secure hole "with restricted access only for bubble tea straws".

According to the post, the hole is 14mm wide, with a velcro seal for extra protection.

Preorders are available now, with each piece priced at $9.99. To order, you can send a private message to The Whale Tea City Square Mall's Instagram profile.

With the bubble tea drinking mask, we don't have to worry about awkward stares when our masks are down while sipping our bubble tea!

trining@asiaone.com