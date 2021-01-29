Face masks Shu Qi, Son Ye-Jin and other celebs use for glowing skin

We went scouting on IG to find the nourishing face masks loved by Asian celebs such as Shu Qi, Son Ye-jin and Park Min-young. Now, you might already have your own masking routine, but it doesn’t hurt to explore these celeb-approved options!
Son Ye-jin: Skin Inc Get Glowin Platinum Mask and Soothe-n-Purify Black Gold Mask, $48 for 3 respectively from Sephora
Son Ye-jin turned 39 earlier but she can give anyone a decade younger a run for their money thanks to her multi-masking technique.
For her T-zone, she uses the Skin Inc Get Glowin Platinum Mask that contains floral extracts that brighten and reduce pigmentation.
For her chin, Son uses the Soothe-n-Purify Black Gold Mask to calm and detox with a combination of charcoal, gold and a whole slew of plant extracts.
Oh Yeon-seo: AHC Premium Hydra Gold Foil Mask 25g x 5pcs, $54.90 from Shopee
In a past interview with Her World, the My Sassy Girl actress revealed that she really loves the AHC Premium Gold Foil Mask for its deeply nourishing capabilities.
In fact, she often relies on the mask when she can’t deal with a full skincare routine. Its compact size also makes it easy to travel with. Click to find out the other beauty and wellness tips that the South Korean actress lives by.
Shu Qi: La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5, $21.90 from Guardian
In another Instagram post, the Hong Kong actress professed the rescue for her dry skin during the cold, winter months: slathering on a thick layer of the La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 akin to a sleeping mask before heading to bed.
The balm contains reparative ingredients ranging from panthenol (vitamin B5) and madecassoside to glycerin and shea butter. Those with parched skin can give her method a shot.
Fann Wong: Night Brightening Jelly, $80 from Haba
Local thespian Fann Wong is another fan of making your moisturiser do double duty as a nighttime sleeping mask.
Here, she uses the Haba Night Brightening Jelly that is formulated with a variety of brightening ingredients such as vitamin C derivatives, peony and rose extracts.
Likewise, for those looking for a quick fix or have no time to get a mask, try slathering on a thicker layer of moisturiser at night.
Fan Bing Bing: Secret Seagrape Deep Hydrating Water Gel Mask, price unavailable from Fan Beauty
One of the biggest Chinese stars, Fan Bing Bing has been known for her fervent love for face masks, reportedly going through over 700 masks in a year.
A favourite that she depends on is from her own beauty brand, Fan Beauty. The star ingredient is the Japanese sea grape extract that promotes hydration together with a cocktail of B vitamins and hyaluronic acid.
Kim Lim: Baby Drops Mask, $139 for 5 from Illumia Therapeutics
Kim Lim revealed that she believes the use of face masks has always been “one of the most important things in anyone’s skincare routine”.
Seen here with the first product of her own beauty brand, Illumia Therapeutics, is the Baby Drops Mask.
The mask is made with coconut gel and is infused stem cell cultures, camellia callus culture extract and portulaca oleracea extract to moisturise and improve skin elasticity.
Cecilia Cheung: Caviar W-tru Recovery Mask, $208.73 from Xovē
Don’t let the black textured mask on Cecilia Cheung’s face turn you off. If you didn’t know, Xovē was actually started by fellow HK starlet Gigi Lai.
This Caviar mask contains nutrient-rich white truffle and caviar extracts to promote cell renewal and improve skin elasticity and smoothness.
Park Min-young: Sooryehan Chunsam Radiant White Mask, price unavailable from The Face Shop
Besides she rose to fame on TV, Park Min-young was running her own YouTube channel. In an episode where she disclosed what was in her bag, she shared that she always carries a facial mask with her when she is filming.
She would put them on right before makeup or if she has to wait a long time between takes, to give her skin a pick-me-up. The mask contains eight antioxidant-rich plant extracts to improve elasticity and radiance.