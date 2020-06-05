A face shield that protects from droplets while beautifying your skin and other face masks you can don when heading out

With facemasks now a compulsory item for all to wear while out of the house in Singapore and even after this period of circuit breaker in a bid to flatten what is now a global curve, it is safe to say that protective gear is here to stay for a while.

And with the kiasu spirit strong in Singaporeans, face shield adoption is also rising, not just amongst medical and frontline staff, but with the general population too.

An updated advisory from the Ministry of Health on April 29 states that plastic face shields worn alone suffices when heading out of the house.

Here's a list of reusable face shields and masks that serve more than one purpose, whether it is contributing towards a good cause or keeping your skin looking beautiful.

LED Beauty Light Shield

After getting customer feedback that the use of surgical masks has caused them to break out and the rise of DIY plastic shields, Lush Aesthetics has come up with a lightweight beauty LED device that doubles up as face shield protection when worn outdoors.

Weighing just 0.06kg, you can protect yourself from respiratory droplets while giving your skin a pampering LED light treatment.

With a choice of three light spectrums to address different concerns, the recommended usage is just 20 minutes with the lights on, and the battery lasts up to two hours for each full charge.

Available for $78 at Lush Aesthetics

LOVE SG Reusable Face Masks

Stay #SGUnited with these Singapore-themed reusable face masks. With each mask bought, the company will donate a mask to Masks Sewn With Love or Migrant Workers' Centre.

You can also slide in a surgical mask for extra protection if you wish.

Available for $9.90 each with three design options at LOVE SG

Sea Apple Fabric Masks

Using excess fabric from past seasons, Sea Apple has created adult- and kid-sized masks. A minimum of $10 donation to the Covid-19 Migrant Support Coalition is required per mask.

Available for a minimum of $10 each at Sea Apple

Pomelo Reusable Masks

The fashion label has produced masks in plains for customers to purchase. All profits will go towards the procurement of medical supplies for partner healthcare organisations such as Singapore Red Cross Society.

Available for upwards of $9 for a pack of three at Pomelo Fashion

Click here for AsiaOne's Circuit Breaker Survival Guide (CBSG).

kailun@asiaone.com