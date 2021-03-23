Facelifted Kia Stinger 2021 has arrived in Singapore; prices start from $191,999

Cycle & Carriage recently launched the facelifted Kia Stinger 2021 in Singapore; it now boasts a myriad of new tech and safety upgrades.

The Stinger has been the sportiest flagship model that Kia has ever produced since 2018; the long nose, muscular haunches and sloping roofline are design elements that made this car popular among car buyers.

Exterior

PHOTO: Kia Singapore

At the front, it carries on the signature 'Tiger-Nose' grille alongside the new LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights, while the combination taillamp at the rear mimics the shape of the subtle spoiler integrated into the trunk lid.

PHOTO: Kia Singapore

The redesigned lighting also continues onto the turn signals; each has 10 individual LED units arranged in a grid to look like a checkered flag. While sportiness is critical, the 18-inch and 19-inch wheels have also been redesigned to further enhance the car's grand tourer characteristics.

Interior

PHOTO: Kia Singapore

Even though the cabin architectural remains unchanged, Kia says it still promises a comfortable space for up to five occupants, a modernised driver-oriented dash, and sporty design trims.

The driver will get a new metallic finish for the lower section of the steering wheel to match the chrome bezel that now surrounds the 7.0-inch driver's supervision cluster.

Following that, the updated 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display is now offering wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

PHOTO: Kia Singapore

To bring out the cabin's sporty nature, the centre console can be finished with matte or carbon fibre-style trims; you'll also get new contrast stitchings fitted on the dashboard and doors.

The cabin also features an enhanced mood lighting system, allowing drivers to select from 7 different colour options to toggle with and match the driver's character.

Updated safety features

PHOTO: Kia Singapore

Features-wise, the Stinger will be equipped with Kia's latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, which promises the driver and their passengers a safer journey on the roads.

The list of safety features includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance (BCA), Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Safe Exit Warning (SEW), Highway Driving Assist (HDA), Rear Occupant (ROA), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and Lane Following Assist (LFA).

Drivetrain

PHOTO: Kia Singapore

The updated Stinger will be retaining its' two engine variants, both mated to a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission, matching the car's long-legged grand tourer personality.

Price starts at $191,999 (including COE) for the GT Line 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder 'Theta' engine generating 240 horses and 353Nm of torque. It is now available at the Cycle & Carriage showroom.

The potent twin-turbo Lambda 3.3-liter T-GDi V6 will be arriving in Singapore by the second quarter of this year, and we will only know the price and torque figures by then.

Each Stinger will be sold as standard with a 10-year engine warranty and a 5-year unlimited mileage warranty.

PHOTO: Kia Singapore

Kia promises its customers that the facelifted Stinger will continue to provide a powerful driving experience and a practical space for the passengers.

We absolutely can't wait to review the improved Stinger soon!

This article was first published in Motorist.