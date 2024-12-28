Facelifted Opel Combo-e Life MPV comes to Singapore

Auto Germany, Opel's official distributor in Singapore, has announced that the brand's new facelifted seven-seater Combo-e Life MPV is now available for purchase.

Boasting a modern Opel aesthetic spanning across the MPV, its exterior features include the signature Opel Vizor in the front and Intelli-Lux LED Headlamps with 14 individually controllable LED segments. Measurement-wise, the MPV is 4,753mm long, 1,848mm wide, and 1,880mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,975mm.

Inside the MPV, its tech-savvy interior features an upgraded 10-inch infotainment screen and digital cluster supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in navigation, and six speakers. Other features include six-way front seat adjustment and passenger sun visors, with up to 2,600 litres of cargo space.

The Combo-e Life offers up to 354km on a single charge, with an output of 100kW (134bhp) and 270Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 135kmh and can complete the century sprint in 11.3 seconds.

Sporting a 50kWh battery, the MPV has an energy consumption of 5.78km/kWh and offers 100kW fast charging (DC), allowing the battery to go from 0per cent to 80per cent in just 30 minutes.

Priced at $175,500, the facelifted Opel Combo-e Life MPV is now available for test drives and orders at Opel Singapore.

Car Model Price at press time (inclusive of COE) Opel Combo-e Life $175,500

[[nid:712313]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.