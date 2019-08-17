Facial treatments in Singapore - Are they worth $200 If you can 'DIY' at home?

Facials are crazy expensive in Singapore. At most respectable spas and salons, a 60- to 90-minute facial would probably cost you $150 to $200+. Ouch.

And unlike aesthetic clinics that use fancy machinery to do all sorts of voodoo on your face, a basic facial is fairly, well, low-tech. All you need are just a few simple tools and skincare products you probably already have, and you can replicate the results yourself with DIY facials at home.

Let’s take a look at what facials are, how much they cost at salons, and how much it would cost to do them at home instead.

HOW MUCH DO FACIALS COST IN SINGAPORE?

As mentioned above, the a la carte prices for facial treatments at mid- to high-end spas usually cost between $150 to $200. And if you get a package, you may get a slight discount.

Regardless of the spa you’re at, a basic facial is pretty straightforward:

Cleansing, to remove makeup and dirt Exfoliation or steaming, to softening your skin Extraction, to “squeeze” out pimples, and white- and blackheads Mask application, to calm your skin Toner and moisturiser application, to finish off

Although completely unrelated to your skin, there is more often than not a step 6 to the facial process — the upselling of facial packages.

Tip: Beware of upselling!

This is undoubtedly the most stressful part of the experience. (Hello? Facials are done at spas, and spas are supposed to be relaxing, okay?)

Once done, you can expect the aesthetician to sit you down and tell you how much better your skin looks… before proceeding to scare you with how “bad” it originally was.

The “solution”, obviously being their super expensive facial packages.

Not convinced? That’s alright. You can “at least take the basic package”, which typically still costs a couple of hundred, and come up to at least $70 to $100+ per session.

But is there any other way to get even cheaper facials?

IS IT POSSIBLE TO GET DISCOUNTS FOR FACIALS?

Well, for starters, you can consider cheap neighbourhood salons. If you were to take this route, I strongly suggest trawling the internet for reviews and asking for recommendations.

There’s no governing body that “regulates” this industry, so a lousy facial could very well leave you with a face full of inflamed spots and scars.