Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)

Everyone falls prey to advertising. I mean, yeah, there are people who keep proclaiming that brands are passe and how they’d never be caught dead wearing clothes with big logos. But these are the people who happily pay through the nose for a plain white t-shirt at Muji, just because it’s MUJI.

Okay, so you want your Nikes and your Kate Spades, and you want them cheap. Where do you go? To the factory outlet, of course. Yup, they do exist right here in Singapore.

BRANDED FACTORY OUTLETS IN SINGAPORE (2020) & WHERE TO FIND THEM

Here’s a quick guide to the most searched-for factory outlets in Singapore.

Brand Factory outlet locations Nike Changi City Point, IMM Adidas Novena Square, Chinatown Point, Changi City Point, IMM Timberland Changi City Point, IMM, Causeway Point Kate Spade IMM Coach IMM Charles & Keith Anchorpoint, IMM G2000 Changi City Point, IMM, Star Vista Harvey Norman Viva Business Park (Bedok)

Read on for the best factory outlet stores to buy branded sportswear, designer goods and furniture for cheap.

NIKE FACTORY OUTLETS IN SINGAPORE

While big brands like Nike operate factory outlet stores in Singapore, do manage your expectations.

You’re not going to find a $20 pair of Yeezys or anything crazy like that. Instead, they stock a mish-mash of past season items at up to 70 per cent off. Sizes and styles tend to be quite limited, but hey, you might get lucky.

Changi City Point #02-31/34

IMM #02-50

ADIDAS FACTORY OUTLETS IN SINGAPORE

Like its rival Nike, Adidas also operates a few factory outlet stores in Singapore, albeit at a smaller scale.

The one at Novena Square is the largest and has a wider selection of shoes, while if you’re looking for clothes, the Chinatown Point outlet (nice and central) has a large range of cheap Adidas sportswear.

The other outlets are at Changi City Point and IMM. If you’re looking for running shoes and sportswear in general, it might be more worth your time to visit Changi City Point as it houses a lot of sports factory outlet stores under one roof.

Some of the cheap sportswear stores worth checking out here are the Puma, Asics and Royal Sporting House factory outlets.

Novena Square #02-30/32

Chinatown Point #B1-25

Changi City Point #02-35

IMM #01-123

TIMBERLAND FACTORY OUTLETS IN SINGAPORE

Timberland boots are the best, but no one should have to shell out $200 for a pair as you can buy one for up to 70 per cent off at one of their factory outlet stores at Changi City Point, IMM and Causeway Point.

Since Timberland’s designs are classic, you won’t have to worry too much about buying last season’s footwear. Tip: You can try them on in-store and buy on Amazon if they don’t have your size.

Changi City Point #02-46/47

IMM #01-120

Causeway Point #02-03

KATE SPADE FACTORY OUTLET IN SINGAPORE

Yes, there IS a Kate Spade factory outlet store in Singapore and it’s at everyone’s favourite Jurong megamall, IMM.

However, you won’t find it on the official Kate Spade website because the store is operated by a fashion outlet retailer called BuyBye Valiram.

The store also stocks brands like Michael Kors and Tumi.

Yup, you don’t have to go all the way to the US to buy branded goods at discounted prices – you just need to go to Jurong.

IMM #01-106/107/108/109

COACH FACTORY OUTLET IN SINGAPORE

The next most coveted designer brand after Kate Spade is definitely Coach, and whaddaya know? It’s practically next to the Kate Spade outlet in IMM.

You can pick up a Coach bag or wallet at up to 60 per cent off here.

Apart from Kate Spade and Coach, IMM has heaps of designer factory outlets. Some other highlights are the Club 21, Calvin Klein, Juicy Couture and Agnes B. stores.

There’s also a respectable selection of sports and outdoor factory outlet stores including Under Armour, Onitsuka Tiger and Timberland. See here for the full list of outlet stores in IMM.

IMM #02-08, #01-104

CHARLES & KEITH FACTORY OUTLET IN SINGAPORE

If you’re looking for a new pair of shoes, check out the Charles and Keith outlet stores at IMM (of course) and Anchorpoint.

The latter is just across the road from IKEA Alexandra, and is a great place for fashionistas to pick up new clothes for cheap.

It also has a bunch of factory outlet stores, but for mass market brands as opposed to designer brands. The most popular store here is definitely the Charles & Keith factory outlet. There’s also G2000, Giordano and 3 Cotton On outlets here.

Anchorpoint #01-30/31

IMM #02-13

G2000 FACTORY OUTLETS IN SINGAPORE

Going to G2000 to get work clothes for newly graduated Singaporean students is almost like a rite of passage.

The prices are reasonable and they carry styles for most corporate environments.

From the website, it seems that apart from the usual staple black, navy and grey, they now carry more versatile colours and styles than before.

To get a brand new work wardrobe at a fraction of the price, you can go to G2000’s outlet stores at Changi City Point, IMM and Star Vista.

Changi City Point #02-37/38

IMM #01-119

Star Vista #01-11

HARVEY NORMAN FACTORY OUTLET IN SINGAPORE

The 2-storey space is filled with overstocked items, discontinued models and display sets typically priced at up to 50 per cent off. See this post for the best bargains at Harvey Norman’s factory outlet.

Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Rd

BONUS: JOHOR PREMIUM OUTLETS

For a proper US-style factory outlet shopping experience, you can take a day trip to JB to shop at Premium Outlets.

There you’ll find big designer brands like Polo Ralph Lauren, Coach, Swatch, Tumi and Ferragamo – plus everything is in ringgit, woohooo!

This article was first published in MoneySmart .