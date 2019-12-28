Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)

PHOTO: Pexels
Clara Lim
MoneySmart

Everyone falls prey to advertising. I mean, yeah, there are people who keep proclaiming that brands are passe and how they’d never be caught dead wearing clothes with big logos. But these are the people who happily pay through the nose for a plain white t-shirt at Muji, just because it’s MUJI.

Okay, so you want your Nikes and your Kate Spades, and you want them cheap. Where do you go? To the factory outlet, of course. Yup, they do exist right here in Singapore.

BRANDED FACTORY OUTLETS IN SINGAPORE (2020) & WHERE TO FIND THEM

Here’s a quick guide to the most searched-for factory outlets in Singapore.

Brand Factory outlet locations
Nike Changi City Point, IMM
Adidas Novena Square, Chinatown Point, Changi City Point, IMM
Timberland Changi City Point, IMM, Causeway Point
Kate Spade IMM
Coach IMM
Charles & Keith Anchorpoint, IMM
G2000 Changi City Point, IMM, Star Vista 
Harvey Norman Viva Business Park (Bedok)

Read on for the best factory outlet stores to buy branded sportswear, designer goods and furniture for cheap.

NIKE FACTORY OUTLETS IN SINGAPORE

While big brands like Nike operate factory outlet stores in Singapore, do manage your expectations.

You’re not going to find a $20 pair of Yeezys or anything crazy like that. Instead, they stock a mish-mash of past season items at up to 70 per cent off. Sizes and styles tend to be quite limited, but hey, you might get lucky.

  • Changi City Point #02-31/34
  • IMM #02-50

ADIDAS FACTORY OUTLETS IN SINGAPORE

Like its rival Nike, Adidas also operates a few factory outlet stores in Singapore, albeit at a smaller scale.

The one at Novena Square is the largest and has a wider selection of shoes, while if you’re looking for clothes, the Chinatown Point outlet (nice and central) has a large range of cheap Adidas sportswear.

The other outlets are at Changi City Point and IMM. If you’re looking for running shoes and sportswear in general, it might be more worth your time to visit Changi City Point as it houses a lot of sports factory outlet stores under one roof.

Some of the cheap sportswear stores worth checking out here are the Puma, Asics and Royal Sporting House factory outlets.

  • Novena Square #02-30/32
  • Chinatown Point #B1-25
  • Changi City Point #02-35
  • IMM #01-123

TIMBERLAND FACTORY OUTLETS IN SINGAPORE

Timberland boots are the best, but no one should have to shell out $200 for a pair as you can buy one for up to 70 per cent off at one of their factory outlet stores at Changi City Point, IMM and Causeway Point.

Since Timberland’s designs are classic, you won’t have to worry too much about buying last season’s footwear. Tip: You can try them on in-store and buy on Amazon if they don’t have your size.

  • Changi City Point #02-46/47
  • IMM #01-120
  • Causeway Point #02-03

KATE SPADE FACTORY OUTLET IN SINGAPORE

Yes, there IS a Kate Spade factory outlet store in Singapore and it’s at everyone’s favourite Jurong megamall, IMM. 

However, you won’t find it on the official Kate Spade website because the store is operated by a fashion outlet retailer called BuyBye Valiram.

The store also stocks brands like Michael Kors and Tumi.

Yup, you don’t have to go all the way to the US to buy branded goods at discounted prices – you just need to go to Jurong.

  • IMM #01-106/107/108/109

COACH FACTORY OUTLET IN SINGAPORE

The next most coveted designer brand after Kate Spade is definitely Coach, and whaddaya know? It’s practically next to the Kate Spade outlet in IMM.

You can pick up a Coach bag or wallet at up to 60 per cent off here.

Apart from Kate Spade and Coach, IMM has heaps of designer factory outlets. Some other highlights are the Club 21, Calvin Klein, Juicy Couture and Agnes B. stores.

There’s also a respectable selection of sports and outdoor factory outlet stores including Under Armour, Onitsuka Tiger and Timberland. See here for the full list of outlet stores in IMM.

  • IMM #02-08, #01-104

CHARLES & KEITH FACTORY OUTLET IN SINGAPORE

If you’re looking for a new pair of shoes, check out the Charles and Keith outlet stores at IMM (of course) and Anchorpoint.

The latter is just across the road from IKEA Alexandra, and is a great place for fashionistas to pick up new clothes for cheap.

It also has a bunch of factory outlet stores, but for mass market brands as opposed to designer brands. The most popular store here is definitely the Charles & Keith factory outlet. There’s also G2000, Giordano and 3 Cotton On outlets here.

  • Anchorpoint #01-30/31
  • IMM #02-13

G2000 FACTORY OUTLETS IN SINGAPORE

Going to G2000 to get work clothes for newly graduated Singaporean students is almost like a rite of passage.

The prices are reasonable and they carry styles for most corporate environments.

From the website, it seems that apart from the usual staple black, navy and grey, they now carry more versatile colours and styles than before.

To get a brand new work wardrobe at a fraction of the price, you can go to G2000’s outlet stores at Changi City Point, IMM and Star Vista.

  • Changi City Point #02-37/38
  • IMM #01-119
  • Star Vista #01-11

HARVEY NORMAN FACTORY OUTLET IN SINGAPORE

The 2-storey space is filled with overstocked items, discontinued models and display sets typically priced at up to 50 per cent off. See this post for the best bargains at Harvey Norman’s factory outlet.

  • Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Rd

BONUS: JOHOR PREMIUM OUTLETS

For a proper US-style factory outlet shopping experience, you can take a day trip to JB to shop at Premium Outlets.

There you’ll find big designer brands like Polo Ralph Lauren, Coach, Swatch, Tumi and Ferragamo – plus everything is in ringgit, woohooo!

This article was first published in MoneySmart

More about
Lifestyle shopping

TRENDING

&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
Thai navy Seal who took part in Tham Luang cave rescue dies after year-long infection
Thai navy Seal who took part in Tham Luang cave rescue dies after year-long infection
Durian garden seeks to become Batam&#039;s new tourism icon
Durian garden seeks to become Batam's new tourism icon
8-year-old girl at this Johor stall can fry char kway teow better than you
8-year-old girl at this Johor stall can fry char kway teow better than you
Money talks: I&#039;m a 27-year-old researcher who only shops when there are sales
Money talks: I'm a 27-year-old researcher who only shops when there are sales
Man leaves Whampoa Drive coffee shop with 100 curry puffs in suitcase, police investigating
Man leaves Whampoa Drive coffee shop with 100 curry puffs in suitcase, police investigating
Zam-zam water worth over $819,000 seized in Malaysia
Zam-zam water worth over $819,000 seized in Malaysia
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don&#039;t have to
This year I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don't have to
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into &#039;floorless lift&#039;
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into 'floorless lift'
10 Warren Buffett tips to use for 2020
10 Warren Buffett tips to use for 2020
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
Dasmond Koh to hold memorial for Aloysius Pang&#039;s first death anniversary
Dasmond Koh to hold memorial for Aloysius Pang's first death anniversary

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try &#039;atas&#039; US snacks from 7-Eleven
Snacc Attacc: We try 'atas' US snacks from 7-Eleven
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
5 hidden destinations in Indonesia to hit up in 2020 that aren&#039;t Jakarta, Bali and Bandung
5 hidden destinations in Indonesia to hit up in 2020 that aren't Jakarta, Bali and Bandung

Home Works

House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament

SERVICES