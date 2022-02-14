Fairmont Singapore has a new Hello Kitty staycation and afternoon tea experience

Fairmont Singapore has been rolling out a bevvy of exciting themed experiences, from Cocomelon to Pokemon staycations, and it has now set its sights on the world's most iconic feline: Hello Kitty. Want to stay in a Hello Kitty-themed hotel room, bag limited-edition collectibles, or even nibble on adorable themed afternoon tea treats? You'll get all that and more.

The whimsical experience starts at the hotel's lobby — if you're there between Feb 25 to April 30, 2022, get ready to be welcomed by a larger-than-life Hello Kitty figurine decked in green. Get your phone cameras at the ready for those Instagram-worthy snaps before you check in for your stay.

You'll get to surround yourself with all things Hello Kitty with the themed staycation package, which gets you a night's stay in a Fairmont Room.

With each room comes a set of collectibles centred around the famous cat and her male counterpart Dear Daniel, including a Hello Kitty towel, cushion, a bowl, mug, disposable masks, a door hanger, drawstring bag, and cookies. And the good news is, you can bring them all home too.

Heading there with the kids? One complimentary extra bed per room is available (for children under 12), as well as breakfast for two adults and up to two children. You'll also get access to outdoor swimming pools, the fitness centre and spa facilities like the jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, and hot and cold plunge pools.

The Hello Kitty Staycation Package starts from $418++, valid for stays from March 1, 2022 to April 30, 2022. Visit its website to book your stay.

Savour adorable afternoon tea treats

Not big on a stay or can't get enough of the kawaii feline? You can get the Hello Kitty experience with the Fairmont Singapore's new afternoon tea set, too.

Rolled out from March 2, the whimsical affair kicks off with a a choice of a Hello Kitty or Dear Daniel beverage. The former is a refreshing concoction of Pink Flamingo tea with milk, strawberries, rose citric acid and aquafaba, while the latter combines butterfly tea, apple, cucumber and coconut cream.

Crafted by hotel bar Anti:Dote, tuck into savouries buns stuffed with crab meat and caviar bun, stout-barbequed Kurobuta pork, as well as a smoked salmon sandwich and a coronation chicken vol au vent.

Likewise, the sweets will have you ooh-ing and ahh-ing too. Think choux puffs piped with lychee custard, tea cakes, macarons and more topped with ultra-cute Hello Kitty motifs. There'll also be the quintessential scones, freshly baked and served with clotted cream, Madagascan vanilla, lemon butter curd and strawberry marmalade.

Available from March 2 to April 3, 2022, Anti:Dote's Hello Kitty Morning and Afternoon Indulgence is priced at $72++ per person or $80++ per person for a choice of Amuse Bouche or $88++ per person for two Amuse Bouches, which includes Hokkaido scallops and Kristal Caviar or a sous vide Japanese egg with truffles and butter sauce.

Fairmont Singapore is at 80 Bras Basah Rd, Singapore 189560. Call 6431 6156 or email dining.singapore@fairmont.com for reservations.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.