Craving for durians? FairPrice Xtra launching $85 buffet with premium varieties in June

Can't get enough durians?

For two weekends from June 19 to June 28, FairPrice Xtra is launching a 60-minute all-you-can-eat feast for the king of fruits at $85 (inclusive of GST) per pax.

A limited-time early bird promotion is available until June 12, where diners can get $20 off a set of two tickets for $150, while seats last.

CDC vouchers will also be accepted for in-store bookings, available at customer service counters.

Available at FairPrice Xtra's Parkway Parade and VivoCity outlets, the buffet will feature premium durian varieties including Mao Shan Wang, Black Thorn, King of King, Red Prawn, D24 and D13 — all served in the air-conditioned comfort of the supermarkets.

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In addition to durians, each ticket will also entitle diners to up to 300g of fresh mangosteen and one fresh coconut.

To minimise food waste, a surcharge of $3 per 100g will be imposed for uneaten durians left on a plate by the end of each session.

The durian buffet kicks off at FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade from June 19 to June 21, followed by FairPrice Xtra VivoCity from June 26 to June 28.

Sessions will be held on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays across multiple time slots. The full schedule can be found on FairPrice's website.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com