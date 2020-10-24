Fake news alert: Dietician debunks persimmon myth, gives nutrition tips

I think the people who enjoy telling their friends about such rubbish got tired of forwarding memes like "drinking warm water will kill the Covid-19 virus", "keeping an onion close to you helps to kill coronavirus", "Eat bananas and gargling with salt water can prevent coronavirus" et al.

So, what to do? Forward old fake news on persimmons lor. (Actually hor, when was the last time you ate a persimmon?)

I already gave a Covid-19 infodemic rant in April. Must I do it again? I can't be bothered lah. Cuz getting triggered won't stop some people (you and I know what sort of people) from forwarding such crap. So it's up to us to educate them and tell them to stop. These are people who will never doubt themselves because they think that 1) whatever appears on Facebook or WhatsApp must be true, and 2) they are forwarding these memes out of the kindness of their heart.

To give context, here is the offensive piece on persimmons being circulated:

Utter rubbish. A simple Google search will give you zero results on any child being hospitalised and dying after eating a persimmon. PHOTO: Internet

And this meme is so sneaky, starting off with a truth - "now is the season of persimmon", because, according to this news report, they are harvested every October and November. (But that's in South Korea lah. Although you will find persimmons from China at Giant right now.)