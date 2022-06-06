Famed Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee closes Bukit Batok outlet for good, can't find chefs up to its standard

Many Singaporean foodies would likely be familiar with the legendary Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee and the opening of its third stall at Bukit Batok just four months ago, in February 2022.

Sadly, on Wednesday (June 1) the hawker chain took to Facebook and Instagram to announce the permanent closure of the stall located at 177 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.

The decision to close the stall was not because business was bad, but rather, because the chain was unable to find chefs that were up to par with its standards.

"Finding and training chefs committed to frying the Hokkien mee of our standard hasn't been easy," the post elaborated.

While the closure of the renowned Hokkien mee stall may be disappointing to fans in the West, many netizens were in favour of the decision.

"I ordered twice and both [times] the quality is subpar from Old Airport Road. Did my feedback first time and yet no improvement on second try [sic]. Good decision," one commented candidly.

Other netizens spurred the hawker on, complimenting them for "not compromising the quality for quantity".

Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee has been dishing out Hokkien mee since 1963, making the business 59 years old.

The beloved hawker originally settled down in Simon Road Wet Market, but later moved to Old Airport Road Food Centre, and with their growing popularity, they later expanded to Ion Orchard's Hawker Street.

In the post, the hawker adds that following the closure of their Bukit Batok outlet, they will divert all of their attention towards their remaining outlets in Ion Orchard and Old Airport Road.

Fret not foodies, take heart that your beloved Hokkien mee will still be available, just not in the West.

