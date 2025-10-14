Famed Tokyo noodle eatery Udon Shin to set up shop in Singapore

When it comes to udon in Tokyo, Udon Shin is usually one of the first places people recommend.

The famous noodle eatery is not just known for its handmade udon but its snaking queues, too.

And now, we no longer need to fly to Japan to try their food because the establishment is coming to Singapore, they announced in an Instagram post on Saturday (Oct 11).

The restaurant is slated to open in November at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

"Every bowl is crafted with one simple philosophy: Freshly made, freshly cut, freshly boiled," they wrote.

The eatery has yet to announce what will be on the menu, but if it is similar to its Japan store, diners can look forward to Udon Noodles with Butter, Pepper, Soft Boiled Egg and Season Cod Roe as well as Udon Noodles with Raw Egg and Beef.

Udon Shin opened its first store in Yoyogi, Tokyo, in 2011, and Singapore marks the first international expansion of the brand.

[[nid:722838]]

melissateo@asiaone.com