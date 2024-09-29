Family-friendly hotels in Singapore: 15 great places for a staycation

Family-friendly hotels in Singapore offer a perfect opportunity for families to enjoy a memorable staycation without leaving the country.

These hotels provide a range of amenities, spacious rooms, and engaging activities that ensure a delightful and stress-free stay for the entire family.

Singapore is a vibrant city-state that offers a perfect blend of modern attractions, cultural experiences, and family-friendly activities, making it an ideal destination for a family getaway.

When planning a family staycation in Singapore, it's essential to choose a hotel that not only offers comfort and convenience but also goes above and beyond to create a welcoming environment for children.

From kid-friendly dining options to dedicated play areas and exciting recreational facilities, these hotels have thought of everything to keep the little ones entertained and happy throughout their stay.

Moreover, many of these family-friendly hotels are strategically located near popular attractions, making it easy for families to explore the city's top sights and create unforgettable memories together.

Whether you're interested in visiting world-class museums, enjoying thrilling theme park rides, or simply relaxing by the pool, Singapore's family-friendly hotels provide the perfect base for your staycation adventure.

15 best family-friendly hotels for a memorable Singapore staycation

In this article, we will showcase 15 outstanding family-friendly hotels in Singapore that offer exceptional experiences for parents and children alike.

From luxurious resorts with sprawling grounds to centrally located hotels with unique kid-centric amenities, these properties have been carefully selected to ensure that your family staycation is nothing short of extraordinary.

So, get ready to pack your bags, gather your loved ones, and embark on a fantastic staycation at one of these top-notch family-friendly hotels in Singapore!

1. Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3uysGzC2I1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and indulge in a well-deserved family getaway by availing the Exclusive Family Room Package at the Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium.

This package is designed to provide you and your loved ones with a memorable and comfortable stay in the heart of Singapore.

The Exclusive Family Room Package includes:

First, delightful breakfast for two adults and complimentary meals for kids aged 12 and below, ensuring a delicious start to your day.

Secondly, a spacious and well-appointed Family Room with a generous size of 60 sq m, offering ample space for your family to relax and unwind.

Additionally, comfortable bedding options, including a plush King-sized bed, ensuring a restful night's sleep.

Moreover, a maximum occupancy of two adults and two children, making it perfect for small families.

Finally, exclusive access to the Executive Lounge, where you can enjoy complimentary refreshments and a tranquil atmosphere.

Address: 317 Outram Road, Singapore 169075

2. D'Resort @ Downtown East

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxk5JTRynaQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Step into paradise at D'Resort, one of Singapore's first nature-inspired resort, featuring an integrated water park experience. Here's what you can expect:

A special kids check-in counter and welcome pack.

Kids can play a fun in-room game and unlock a specially prepared treasure box full of surprises.

What's more, you can choose between two themed rooms: Amazonian Jungle or Underwater. They also have one room specially designed with an M&M's theme!

For families seeking an unforgettable vacation, D'Resort Singapore offers the perfect accommodations. The spacious double-story Beach Cove Duplex provides an ideal setting for a family getaway, with ample space to relax and bond.

Alternatively, the Rainforest Family room offers direct access to the resort's thrilling Wild Wild Wet water park, ensuring endless fun for kids and adults alike.

Beach Cove Duplex:

Spacious double-story duplex room

Ideal for a family getaway

Part of D'Resort's family-friendly accommodations

Rainforest Family:

Family room with water park access

Measures: 28 sq m

Features: No complimentary parking Medical grade air purifier for fresh air No BBQ pit bookings allowed Catering allowed at Rainforest Terrace (Level 1) with surcharge for max 25 guests Rainforest Cafe is the appointed caterer



Address: D'Resort @ Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close, 519599

3. Capella Singapore

Treat your family to a luxurious getaway at the iconic Capella Singapore with their Family Escapade offer.

This package promises an unforgettable experience, combining world-class accommodations with thoughtful amenities tailored for families.

Highlights of the Family Escapade offer include:

Luxurious accommodations in a Premier Suite or larger, providing ample space for families

Complimentary breakfast for up to two adults and two children

Capella Culturist activities for children, introducing them to local arts and crafts

Complimentary access to the hotel's recreational facilities, including pools and fitness centre

Special children's amenities and turndown services

Nestled within 30 acres of lush rainforest, Capella Singapore offers a tranquil oasis while being conveniently located near the city's top attractions.

With its exceptional service and family-friendly offerings, Capella Singapore ensures a memorable staycation for parents and kids alike.

Address: 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, 098297

4. Village Hotel Changi

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C_sYxpqSUsE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Looking for an exciting staycation with the kids? Village Hotel Changi has everything you need for a memorable family vacation right here in Singapore! This resort-style hotel offers a world of fun and adventure for both parents and little ones.

Get ready to make a splash at the incredible pool facilities:

Large free-form pool with slides and water play areas

Kids' pool perfect for the young ones to safely splash around

Pool bar serving refreshing drinks and snacks to keep you fueled up

But that's not all! Village Hotel Changi pulls out all the stops with fantastic family-friendly amenities:

Themed kids' club with indoor playground and activities

Game rooms packed with arcade machines and video games

Outdoor playground and mini putting green

Family karaoke rooms for a night of singing fun

After a day of non-stop excitement, you can unwind in the spacious and well-appointed family rooms. With bunk beds for the kids and plush bedding, everyone is guaranteed a great night's sleep.

Located near Changi Airport and just minutes from downtown, Village Hotel Changi makes it easy to explore Singapore's top attractions too.

Address: 1 Netheravon Road Singapore 508502

5. Furama Riverfront

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C_IQWaJuowl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Get ready for an exciting family adventure at Furama RiverFront Singapore! This hotel rolls out the red carpet for kids with its whimsical Family Room.

The highlight is the awesome bunk bed setup — a surefire hit with the little ones!

They'll feel like they've stepped into their own magical treehouse. And with the large bathroom, there's plenty of space for the whole family's morning routine. But the fun doesn't stop there!

Check out these fantastic family room options:

Family Room: Sleeps up to four, with bunk beds and special kids' amenities

Theme Room: Whimsically themed for up to 4 guests

Theme Suite: Spacious 56 sq m suite with two bedrooms - perfect for larger families!

No need to worry about bored kids either!

Special amenities like games and activities are included to keep the youngsters entertained during your stay.

With its fantastic family rooms and unbeatable location near top attractions, Furama RiverFront promises a staycation jam-packed with laughter and priceless memories!

Address: 405 Havelock Rd, Singapore 169633

6. The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C_IQV_YuNEu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Treat your family to an unforgettable staycation with The Fullerton Hotel's Family Funtastic package!

This offer is packed with delightful experiences to keep kids and parents entertained:

Luxurious accommodations in a spacious room or suite

Complimentary breakfast for the whole family

Fun amenities like a teepee tent, kids' bathrobes, and a themed sweet treat

Access to the hotel's outdoor pool and kids' pool

Exclusive family activities like pizza making, movie nights, and more

Located in the heart of Singapore, The Fullerton provides easy access to top attractions like Gardens by the Bay and the ArtScience Museum. With its rich heritage setting and family-friendly amenities, this package ensures a memorable getaway for all ages.

Address: 1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178

7. Village Hotel Sentosa

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1OExH0i34_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

When it comes to a staycation in Singapore, Sentosa is always a top choice. Village Hotel Sentosa, however, often flies under the radar compared to its more famous neighbours.

This hidden gem offers a delightful family experience with themed pools, including the Children's Play Pool and Lazy River.

The hotel's Family Rooms are spacious and well-equipped, ensuring comfort for everyone. With its proximity to Sentosa's attractions, you'll have no shortage of activities during your staycation in Singapore.

Address: 10 Artillery Ave, #02-01 Palawan Ridge, Sentosa Island, Singapore 099951

8. Swissotel The Stamford

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1HIJPLPmIY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

One of Southeast Asia's tallest hotels, Swissotel The Stamford provides stunning city views and is conveniently located above City Hall MRT station.

The hotel offers family rooms and suites with separate living areas. Kids will love the outdoor pool, while parents can enjoy the fitness centre and spa. The hotel's central location makes it easy to explore popular areas like Marina Bay and Orchard Road.

Address: 2 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178882

9. Destination Singapore Beach Road

Don't let the word "budget" fool you — Destination Singapore Beach Road offers a fantastic staycation experience without breaking the bank.

Located near the culturally rich Kampong Glam area, this hotel provides family rooms that can accommodate up to four people.

The outdoor swimming pool and rooftop terrace with panoramic views add a touch of luxury to your affordable staycation in Singapore.

Address: 700 Beach Rd, Hotel Traveltine, Singapore 199598

10. Sofitel Singapore City Centre

While Sofitel might not be the first name that comes to mind for a family staycation in Singapore, this hotel offers a surprisingly kid-friendly experience. Situated above Tanjong Pagar MRT station, it provides easy access to the city's attractions.

The hotel offers specially designed family rooms and a range of amenities for children, including welcome gifts and kid-sized bathrobes. The infinity pool is perfect for family bonding during your staycation in Singapore.

Address: 9 Wallich St, Singapore 078885

11. Hotel Mono

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/BggInuBlGXR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

For families who love a touch of style, Hotel Mono in Chinatown is a hidden gem.

This boutique hotel, with its striking black and white decor, offers spacious family rooms that can accommodate up to five people.

Its location in the heart of Chinatown means you're surrounded by family-friendly attractions and dining options. It's the perfect spot for a staycation in Singapore that combines comfort with Instagram-worthy backdrops.

Address: 18 Mosque St, Singapore 059498

12. Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore

For a staycation in Singapore that feels like a luxurious home away from home, Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore is an excellent choice.

This hotel offers apartment-style accommodations with kitchenettes, washers, and dryers — perfect for families who prefer a bit more space and independence.

The hotel goes above and beyond with family-friendly amenities, including play tents, toys, and even baby essentials like sterilizers and infant bathtubs.

Address: 6 Shenton Wy, #07-01 OUE Downtown 1, Singapore 068809

13. YWCA Fort Canning

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/B8iN0bUHq5o/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Often overlooked, YWCA Fort Canning offers a unique staycation in Singapore that combines affordability with a touch of heritage.

Run by the YWCA, this hotel is known for its excellent value for money and prime location near Fort Canning Park.

Families can enjoy spacious rooms and easy access to nearby attractions like the National Museum of Singapore.

It's a great option for a staycation in Singapore that won't strain your wallet.

Address: 6 Fort Canning Rd, Singapore 179494

14. Hilton Garden Inn Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7zMwlvPBq8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

For a staycation in Singapore with a cultural twist, consider the Hilton Garden Inn in Serangoon. This hotel puts you right in the heart of vibrant Little India, offering a unique experience for families.

The hotel provides family rooms and a range of kid-friendly amenities, including welcome packs for young guests. The rooftop pool offers a refreshing respite after exploring the colourful neighbourhood during your staycation in Singapore.

Address: 3 Belilios Rd, Singapore 219924

15. M Social Singapore

Last but not least, M Social Singapore along Robertson Quay offers a fun and quirky staycation experience. This design-focused hotel provides loft-style rooms that kids will love.

The hotel's location along the Singapore River means plenty of dining options and recreational activities right at your doorstep. With its unique decor and family-friendly amenities, M Social offers a refreshing take on the staycation in Singapore.

Address: 90 Robertson Quay, Singapore 238259

This article was first published in theAsianparent.