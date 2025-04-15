Family game-plan: Shop for all-new fits and win eCapitaVoucher

Here are two things about my family. First, we love great deals. And second, our wardrobe needs some serious levelling up.

It's a good thing Bukit Panjang Plaza, Lot One, IMM and Westgate are running a joint Shop To The Top campaign that offers you daily rewards from now until May 4, 2025. Shop and dine across all four malls to earn supersized reward of up to $35 in eCapitaVoucher!

As the most opportunistic one in the family, you bet I'll be cashing in on this deal by taking my family on a shopping spree. And while I'm at it, we're shopping with a massive style upgrade in mind. Here's to a wardrobe of fashion-forward and thoughtfully chosen pieces I'll be happy to inherit.

Here are all the stores we visited, and how we raced to claim the coveted vouchers which are available in limited quantities.

1. Vivian & Sean, Bukit Panjang Plaza (#02-32 to 34)

Mum and dad were charmed by how the designs were elevations of everyday footwear, bags and accessories, and both happily emerged with some new additions to their work outfits.

Mum picked out this Khaki shoulder bag as a neutral piece to go with her understated and minimalist style. Hanging comfortably on the shoulders with the option to transform into a cross-body with its adjustable straps, this shoulder bag not only boasts a considerable amount of space for belongings but remains flexible for both the office and a night out with her gal pals. How practical and pretty!

These Moda Paolo heels are perfect for the office. The subtle gold accents add a hint of style, while pairing well with work-appropriate fits. Easy to slip on and standing at the perfect height for ideal foot comfort and poise, feel at ease as you rock these all day long.

It doesn't always take a bold statement piece to achieve a distinguished look. Sometimes a timeless classic is the way to go, and this pair of sleek black leather shoes exuded that very quiet confidence which perfectly captured my dad's vibe. Given its tough and dependable soles, you will not only look stylish, but feel snug with its great support. Good thing dad and I are the same size!

2. The Underground, Lot One (#01-08)

With The Underground's catalogue of fashion-forward and comfortable pieces, mum is most definitely going to shave years off her age.

Prices are standardised across items types, as follows:

Dresses: $55

Blouses: $35

Pants and skirts: $48

Necklaces and belts: $12

Hats: $9

Bags: $38

My mum was immediately drawn to this coordinated set that featured a top in a calming shade of sage green, paired with a long denim skirt. To complete the look, add a grey bag, and straw hat for a casual yet put-together vibe. With the colours giving a splash of whimsy and fun, you can bet she's going to be parading this look at her next social gathering.

3. Swarovski Outlet, IMM (#01-103)

Swarovski's selection of prestigious accessories would sweep any girl off her feet, and my sister was no exception. She especially loved the Constella set, which resembled the twinkling night sky.

Dazzle up your next date-night outfit with zirconia and crystal pearls, as this Constella set represents the beauty of the cosmos. With an unmatched shine and lustre, this collection of masterfully crafted accessories will imbue any outfit with a delicate charm — a sensational addition that enhances your cosmic glow.

Representing the virtues of love, beauty and elegance, the Swan series' motif of dancing swans with contrasting hues makes for an eye-catching fashion statement sure to turn heads. Wear this out on your next fancy date - the display is sure to bring out your feminine qualities of grace and romance - and let the night waltz away in an enchanted ballet.

4. Sun & Sand Sports, Westgate (#01-35 to 36)

I've saved the best for last. In a bid to level up both my exercise and my fits, I'm building up our wardrobe with more athleisure. Sun & Sand Sports has a big and varied collection of both men's and women's sports apparel.

For me, I picked this black Timberland T-shirt made of a comfortable and durable material. In tandem with the water-resistant polyester jacket, it was truly built for a comfortable jog in temperamental Singapore weather. Braving the elements while looking effortlessly cool - that's something I can get behind for sure.

I completed the look with these shoes, which are a great companion for long walks even on rough terrain. My daily exercise routine is going to be easy breezy with this stylish pair from Timberland.

The more you shop, the more you earn

Receive up to $35 eCapitaVoucher daily rewards when you complete the daily actions below:

Spend $100 at Bukit Panjang Plaza retail stores

Spend $120 at Lot One retail stores

Spend $120 at IMM retail stores

Spend $120 at Westgate retail stores

Spend $100 at F&B stores at any of the four malls

Rewards refresh every day from now until May 4, so plan your spending at these four malls during this period to get daily rewards!

Surely you don't want to miss out on this campaign - so just refer to our game plan if you need some inspiration on where to get some of the best fashion finds for the whole family.

With what these malls have to offer, given their vast array of restaurants and well-stocked fashion stores, this was a fun and easy challenge for my (now style-conscious) family. Click here to find out more about the Shop To The Top campaign!

This article is brought to you in partnership with Bukit Panjang Plaza, Lot One, IMM and Westgate.

noah.haerman@asiaone.com