Family-run Lucky Lucky Catering & Restaurant shutters its doors after 34 years due to 'rising rental rates and expenses'

Lucky Lucky Catering & Restaurant has been serving up traditional Hokkien dishes for the past 34 years.

But on Monday (April 8), the humble family restaurant announced on Facebook that this tradition has come to an end.

March 23 was the restaurant's final day of operations at the current premises in Chinatown.

It seems like this decision to shut its doors was a reluctant, but necessary, one.

"Reality is harsh and with the rising rental rates and expenses, it is difficult for us to continue at 41 Mosque Street," the post's caption read.

Lucky Lucky Catering & Restaurant continued by mentioning how grateful they were to their customers for all their support throughout the years.

The good news is that this closure announcement need not be seen as the final nail in the coffin, as the family business is hoping to "find a new space again".

It added: "We look forward to seeing you again soon with renewed vigour."

AsiaOne has reached out to Lucky Lucky Catering & Restaurant for more information.

Short-lived extension last year

It seems that the business had just barely managed to keep operations going last year.

According to a post on its Instagram account in November 2023, Lucky Lucky Catering & Restaurant shared that, after negotiating with a new landlord, it was able to extend the business' operations for another four months to March 23, 2024.

"For now we are still open. Do come and support us," the in-photo caption read.

Given this rental hike late last year, the restaurant was also transparent in sharing that there would be a revision to its food and drink prices.

Lucky Lucky Catering & Restaurant urged its followers to continue supporting the business as the price revisions were going to be "reasonable".

'Perfect spot for a casual meal'

On Google reviews, the restaurant had earned a respectable rating of 4.5 out of five.

One customer pointed out the "good" service as well as the delicious food at Lucky Lucky Catering & Restaurant.

"The prices are budget-friendly. It's the perfect spot for a casual meal without breaking the bank," they added.

Another reviewer also gave a nod to the restaurant's service, describing it as "friendly" and "welcoming".

The "authentic" atmosphere was also a plus-point for this same customer.

They also enjoyed how other customers in the restaurant seemed to be regulars.

Some of the dishes that seem to hit the mark include the curry chicken with potatoes, kong bak bao (translates to braised pork belly bun) and prawn rolls.

