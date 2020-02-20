Family travel picks for 2020

PHOTO: Instagram/bepomzrh
Poppy Skinner
BLLNR

Where to go, en famille, this year.

FAMILY FUN AT NIYAMA PRIVATE ISLAND IN THE MALDIVES

As one of Scott Dunn's most luxurious family friendly resorts Niyama Private Island, in the Indian Ocean, is the perfect retreat for all the family. Located on two pristine islands on the Dhaalu Atoll, Niyama takes barefoot luxury to the next level.

The two islands are separated into Chill and Play, with one as a family focus and the other dedicated solely to couples. The islands are a tropical paradise with lush vegetation, ivory white beaches, crystal clear waters and endless views out over the Indian Ocean.

The resort is a mix of modern and traditional Maldivian design and facilities, with a distinctive edgy feel, where families are wonderfully looked after, choosing between total privacy and an extraordinary range of activities.

The Scott Dunn run Explorers kids club is dedicated to children from 12 months to 12 years offering a whole host of child friendly activities for younger guests to choose from. The club is split into four age groups and run by qualified childcare professionals, with a high ratio of nannies to children.

Open every day from 9am to 6pm, a colourful circus theme runs throughout the club, with facilities including a dedicated sleep room and complimentary nappies and swim nappies available.

A FAMILY ADVENTURE TO THE NORWEGIAN FJORDS

For an exhilarating and off the beaten track family adventure, head over to Ålesund. Itineraries explore its surrounding fjords and the stunning Sunnmøre Alps by boat, car, helicopter and on foot. Beginning in Oslo, families can hop on bikes and join a guided tour of hidden locations and local hideouts.

Guests can experience a sea safari to Runde Island, spotting puffins and seals in their natural habitat, before heading back to the mainland and hiking up to the Aksla viewpoint where they can take in breath-taking views of the city. Partnering adventure with relaxation, families can kick back in front of the roaring fires at Storfjord Hotel.

With exclusive activities for all ages, families can enjoy a delicious picnic in Norway's incredible scenery, kayak the pristine waters of Glomset Bay, or learn age-old Norwegian cooking techniques and traditions at a local farm. Kids and parents alike will head home feeling rejuvenated after a week in the fjords, full of fresh air and fabulous food.

THE ULTIMATE FAMILY BONDING IN SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa is a magnificent destination for a family adventure. Explore the charm of Cape Town, scale up the renowned Table Mountain, cruise the Zambezi River as you keep your eyes out for hippos before coming face-to- face with the mighty Victoria Falls.

The itinerary finishes in Madikwe Game Reserve, one of the largest parks in South Africa just a 90-minute flight away from Johannesburg. Guests will be able to spot the Big 5 and rare predators such as the African wild dog! Wanting to stay longer?

Travel on to Grootbos, the Serengeti of the Sea, for adults and children to come face-to-face with the Marine Big 5: Cape Fur seals, African penguins, bottlenose dolphins, whales, and of course the majestic Great White Shark!

This article was first published in BLLNR.

Lifestyle Travel and leisure Family Maldives norway South africa travel

