Family vacations have long-lasting benefits, according to study

Family vacations are often the most anticipated moments of the year as the whole family sets off on a wonderful journey to bond and make memories.

But sometimes, the sheer cost of a holiday might put parents off-from purchasing accommodation to booking flight tickets-all of this does a burn a hole in the family's budget.

However, according to researchers despite the cost of a family vacation, they are still worth the experience.

VACATIONS MAKE FAMILIES HAPPIER

A study conducted by the University of Toronto found that an experiential gift like a family vacation holds more value than material possession like a new toy.

Researcher Cindy Chan says an experiential gift is something that "elicits a strong emotional response" when consumed. For instance, the feeling of fear when going into a haunted house or the adrenaline rush of being on a roller coaster.

When these experiences are shared within a family, they not only help to strengthen bonds with each other but also make the whole family happier long after the trip is over.

"If you want to give [someone] something that will make them feel closer to you, give an experience," Chan added.

UK: FAMILY VACATIONS ARE 'FAVOURITE CHILDHOOD MEMORY'

A survey conducted by the Family Holiday Association in the UK found that 49 per cent of Britons consider their family vacation as their most favourite childhood memory.