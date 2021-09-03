Famous Hong Kong bakery Kee Wah is opening its first outlet in Singapore at Ion Orchard

Folks who sorely miss Hong Kong will be elated to know that famous bakery Kee Wah will be opening their first-ever permanent outlet in Singapore very soon.

The bakery is set to open at Ion Orchard in the first week of November "if everything goes smoothly", Kee Wah's spokesperson JP Lim told 8days.sg.

The products will also be "100 per cent made in Hong Kong" as "the outlets in Singapore are not ready to produce anything yet".

While no official menu has been released, some bakes that we hope to see include their popular almond biscuits, butter egg rolls and pineapple shortcakes.

It's been a long time coming as the bakery has previously hinted that they've wanted to set up shop in Singapore years ago.

Back in 2013, Kee Wah's then-director, Jonathan Lee, mentioned that the brand has "been considering an outlet [in Singapore] for a long time" but have yet to do so as they need to have "the right strategy and shop space".

And eight years later, they've finally done it.

The bakery isn't new to the local food scene either — they've had their fair share of pop-up events during Chinese New Year and Mid-Autumn Festival. Places like Takashimaya Singapore also sell some of their products.

For this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, Kee Wah even teamed up with Lady M to create a series of beautiful chocolate mooncakes.

Established in 1938, the family-run business started out as a small grocery store in Yau Ma Tei, Hong Kong. Over the decades, they've expanded to become the global enterprise that they are today.

As of now, they have over 100 stores across the globe in places like Hong Kong, China, Taiwan and Los Angeles.

Address: 2 Orchard Turn, B4, Singapore 238801

