Fann Wong, Rebecca Lim and other celebs show us how to wear the Pantone colours of 2021

In case you haven’t heard, Pantone announced its Colour of the Year 2021 earlier this month. For 2021, it’s not just one colour, but two: Ultimate Gray (a medium tone grey) and Illuminating (a soft sunshine yellow).

Not only do these colours hit close to our hearts (yellow is Her World’s colour, and gray, our all-time favourite when we can’t decide between black and white), the two colours are also reflective of what a trying year it’s been for all of us.

You can read more about their meanings here but in short, the Ultimate Gray and Illuminating can be seen as the comfort, cheer and confidence that we all need as we enter a new year.

What better way to add them into our lives than by welcoming a few new grey and yellow designs into our wardrobes? The duo match easily with our Asian skin tones so you won’t have to worry too much over whether you’ll look good in them.

For a start, let these stylish local celebs inspire you with their yellow and grey get-ups.

1. Fann Wong

Wearing an all-grey ensemble allows you the freedom to go bold with your accessories. For Fann, she matched her grey jumpsuit with a multi-coloured top handle bag by Louis Vuitton, creating an eye-catching #OOTD that deserves a double-tap.

2. Julie Tan

A pop of colour is all you need to make your outfit look more stylish and striking than before. Take a leaf out of Julie’s stylebook, and match your round neck white T-shirt with a pair of bright yellow pants to make your outfit stand out.

3. Nurul Aini

Feeling adventurous? Then go all out and give tonal dressing a go. Be inspired by Aini’s top-to-toe yellow outfit, and choose your pieces based on different tones of yellow. It’ll create a mood-lifting effect that brings smiles to others too.

4. Tabitha Nauser

Layering your outfit makes your look a lot more cool and confident. Pick a cheery yellow jacket like what Tabitha did to give an unexpected twist to an all-black ensemble.

5. Rebecca Lim

Our December cover girl, Rebecca proves that grey blazers can work for the weekends too. Opt for a checked version for a more laidback appeal, and wear it with a simple T-shirt and jeans combo for brunch with the girls.

Knit trousers, $59.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Make your WFH days extra comfy with a pair of high-waist pants. Style it with a crisp white shirt and blazer, and consider your Zoom meeting outfit sorted.

Jumpsuit, $59.90, Love, Bonito

PHOTO: Love, Bonito

A jumpsuit is always a great idea for days when you don’t wish to spend too much time thinking about what to wear. This design comes with a tie belt to create a cinched waist, defining your natural curves.

Mini C-bag, price unavailable, Tod’s

PHOTO: Tod's

If your wardrobe is filled with mostly black pieces, why not add a splash of colour to your outfit with this yellow crossbody. Those who’re more adventurous can consider colour clashing, matching this with a bold pink dress for a playful, weekend appropriate look.

Pumps, $59.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

The transparent heels lend a modern touch to these classic pumps, making sure that you’ll stand out on the streets as well as in the CBD.

Maxi dress, $109, Klarra

PHOTO: Klarra

When it comes to dresses, a maxi design looks forever stylish, doesn’t restrict our movements, and promises all-day comfort. The above piece by Klarra will match perfectly with strappy sandals or sporty sneakers for a brunch date with the girls.

This article was first published in Her World Online.