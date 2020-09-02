The fashion editor's guide to looking good even if you're short AF

PHOTO: CLEO Singapore
Cheryl Chan
CLEO Singapore

It's no secret that fashion has always been a tall girl's game. With willowy models of heights 1.7m and above-sometimes up to 1.85m in heels-still dominating most of the runways and ad campaigns, sometimes it feels like what's a girl got to do to get some representation up in here?

And while social media has evened the playing field for short women all over the world, it can still be frustrating to have to settle for inconsistent fits whenever you hit the stores.

At only 153.5cm (yes, the 0.5cm is crucial to me), I admit that yes I'll never have a problem with my legs being too long for the seats on the airplane. But, on the flip side, I will also never be able to experience buying a pair of pants that doesn't flow four inches past my feet unless it's from the kid's department.

And crop tops? Don't even get me started. Anything with the word cropped has never been cropped to a perfect length for me. But after years and years of shopping and trying on clothes all over the world, I'm proud to say that I've managed to streamline the way I approach fashion as a short person.

If, like me, you're a member of the petite girls' club, here are some of the tips that I adhere to religiously.

1. TAILOR EVERYTHING

And I mean everything. Now a good tailor is important regardless of your height, but it’s even more so when it comes to petite dressing. When the only clothes you don't need to alter come from the children's department, fit makes all the difference.

Knee-length skirts on our taller sisters are maxis skirts for us. Ditto for crop tops. Those…are just tops. Finding a good tailor that you can trust will make a world of a difference.

I can’t count the number of times my tailor has saved tricky pieces of clothing that just didn’t fit me in the way I envisioned. If you’re in the market for one, here’s a list of trusted tailors available in Singapore.

2. HIGH-WAISTED BOTTOMS ARE YOUR BEST FRIEND

I have never met a high-waisted bottom that I didn't like. Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to flash your legs to look taller.

In fact, bottoms like flowy skirts and wide-leg pants actually create a leg-lengthening illusion when worn high up on the smallest part of your waist, giving people the impression that your legs are much longer than they actually are.

3. MAKE SURE YOU GET YOUR PROPORTIONS RIGHT

One of the best styling tips I’ve ever picked up is that no matter what you wear, it should always hit the smallest part of your body. The goal is not to look the thinnest or smallest per se, but the rationale behind this trick is that proportion-wise, it makes the most sense for your clothes to begin or end at the smallest part of your body.

So if you’re wearing ankle boots or cropped pants, the sweet spot would be the area just about the ankle. Cropped tops should hit the smallest part of your waist and skirts should either hit the smallest part of your thigh or just below your knee.

Now, this rule applies to everyone, not just vertically-challenged women!

4. BUT TAKE THE OPPORTUNITY TO EXPERIMENT WITH NEW WAYS OF WEARING SOMETHING

Many a time I've discovered new ways to wear certain items just because the proportion on a shorter person looks different than on someone taller. Tunic tops are my go-to for mini dresses because the length is usually perfect.

And if I'm feeling modest that day, it still works out as a layering piece over a skirt or a pair of pants. Hell, on days where I’m feeling adventurous, I’ve even layered a pair of bike shorts underneath instead.

In fact, I’ve taken to wearing the oversized blazer trend as a huge, boxy dress with boots instead as the proportions fit me better that way.

5. THROW THE RULEBOOK AWAY

Although fashion is notoriously heightist, it has never stopped me from wearing whatever I want. And with the democratisation of fashion via social media, we now have so many other sources of influence.

If I want to see a follow a fellow petite woman’s style journey, all I have to do is hop on Instagram-she doesn’t even have to be famous! It could even be a friend’s friend who I’ve secretly admired over the years.

Style is a lifelong experiment and you shouldn't be afraid to wear something just because you feel it looks better on a tall person. At the end of the day, aim to pick figure-flattering looks that aim to enhance your body, and not just because it elongates you.

The goal is always to look good, not just tall.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.

More about
Lifestyle fashion

TRENDING

Coronavirus: 7 new cases in Singapore, possible new cluster involving church in Paya Lebar
7 new coronavirus cases in Singapore including taxi driver; possible new cluster involving church in Paya Lebar
Thai security forces kill mass shooter at Nakhon Ratchasima shopping mall
Commandos kill ‘mad’ Thai soldier who shot at least dead 21 in shopping mall
Half-naked man found dead at foot of Punggol block after being confined in room by another man
Half-naked man found dead at foot of Punggol block after being confined in room by another man
Fear and panic can do more harm than the coronavirus, says PM Lee Hsien Loong
Fear and panic can do more harm than the coronavirus, says PM Lee Hsien Loong
Gossip mill: Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan but unaware netizens criticise him - and other entertainment news this week
Actor Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan, unaware netizens criticised him for not doing anything
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
Worst first date: 'I went home feeling dirty and disgusted'
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for &#039;mixing around with young girls&#039;
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for 'mixing around with young girls'
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

7 messages a man should never send after being married
7 messages a man should never send after being married
Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; draws long queues at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
Visitors to Chatuchak Night Market to be screened after Singapore goes on Orange alert
8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Singapore bubble tea shop gives out free disinfectant, no purchase required

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks

SERVICES