The fashion editor's guide to looking good even if you're short AF

It's no secret that fashion has always been a tall girl's game. With willowy models of heights 1.7m and above-sometimes up to 1.85m in heels-still dominating most of the runways and ad campaigns, sometimes it feels like what's a girl got to do to get some representation up in here?

And while social media has evened the playing field for short women all over the world, it can still be frustrating to have to settle for inconsistent fits whenever you hit the stores.

At only 153.5cm (yes, the 0.5cm is crucial to me), I admit that yes I'll never have a problem with my legs being too long for the seats on the airplane. But, on the flip side, I will also never be able to experience buying a pair of pants that doesn't flow four inches past my feet unless it's from the kid's department.

And crop tops? Don't even get me started. Anything with the word cropped has never been cropped to a perfect length for me. But after years and years of shopping and trying on clothes all over the world, I'm proud to say that I've managed to streamline the way I approach fashion as a short person.

If, like me, you're a member of the petite girls' club, here are some of the tips that I adhere to religiously.

1. TAILOR EVERYTHING

And I mean everything. Now a good tailor is important regardless of your height, but it’s even more so when it comes to petite dressing. When the only clothes you don't need to alter come from the children's department, fit makes all the difference.

Knee-length skirts on our taller sisters are maxis skirts for us. Ditto for crop tops. Those…are just tops. Finding a good tailor that you can trust will make a world of a difference.

I can’t count the number of times my tailor has saved tricky pieces of clothing that just didn’t fit me in the way I envisioned. If you’re in the market for one, here’s a list of trusted tailors available in Singapore.

2. HIGH-WAISTED BOTTOMS ARE YOUR BEST FRIEND

I have never met a high-waisted bottom that I didn't like. Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to flash your legs to look taller.

In fact, bottoms like flowy skirts and wide-leg pants actually create a leg-lengthening illusion when worn high up on the smallest part of your waist, giving people the impression that your legs are much longer than they actually are.

3. MAKE SURE YOU GET YOUR PROPORTIONS RIGHT

One of the best styling tips I’ve ever picked up is that no matter what you wear, it should always hit the smallest part of your body. The goal is not to look the thinnest or smallest per se, but the rationale behind this trick is that proportion-wise, it makes the most sense for your clothes to begin or end at the smallest part of your body.

So if you’re wearing ankle boots or cropped pants, the sweet spot would be the area just about the ankle. Cropped tops should hit the smallest part of your waist and skirts should either hit the smallest part of your thigh or just below your knee.

Now, this rule applies to everyone, not just vertically-challenged women!

4. BUT TAKE THE OPPORTUNITY TO EXPERIMENT WITH NEW WAYS OF WEARING SOMETHING

Many a time I've discovered new ways to wear certain items just because the proportion on a shorter person looks different than on someone taller. Tunic tops are my go-to for mini dresses because the length is usually perfect.

And if I'm feeling modest that day, it still works out as a layering piece over a skirt or a pair of pants. Hell, on days where I’m feeling adventurous, I’ve even layered a pair of bike shorts underneath instead.

In fact, I’ve taken to wearing the oversized blazer trend as a huge, boxy dress with boots instead as the proportions fit me better that way.

5. THROW THE RULEBOOK AWAY

Although fashion is notoriously heightist, it has never stopped me from wearing whatever I want. And with the democratisation of fashion via social media, we now have so many other sources of influence.