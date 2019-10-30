The fashion editor's guide to shopping at Bangkok's Platinum Fashion Mall

Bangkok and shopping are two words that go hand-in-hand together.

Not only does Bangkok have a myriad of things to shop for, but prices are also unbelievably cheap, especially if you know where to go to and how to bargain.

While the city is a treasure trove of shopping places, today we tackle a mall that's beloved by most Singaporeans-Platinum Fashion Mall.

Platinum Fashion Mall is HUGE.

And while that may be music to a shopaholic's ears, the mall's vast size and sheer amount of shops can be overwhelming and intimidating to even the most experienced of shoppers.

If it's your first time there, or if you haven't been back in a while, here are some handy tips on how to make the most of your shopping experience.

1. DETERMINE WHAT KIND OF SHOPPER YOU ARE

Platinum Fashion Mall is essentially split into two complexes.

The older wing consists of Zones 1 and 2 and in here, you'll find lots of great and cheap deals. Prices for accessories start from 50 baht (S$2), clothes start from 100 baht, and shoes and bags can start from around 200 baht.

In terms of designs, we spotted mostly basic items and casual pieces that are great for casual, everyday wear.