Fashion-inspired Pullman Hotel opens in Orchard and other fantastic travel deals to check out

Escape the hustle and bustle of city life and find peace with these new and refreshed hotels and exclusive getaways. Plan your next trip with travel deals across hotels, tours and leisure experiences.

A refreshed Tropical Oasis in Siem Reap

Boutique hotel The Aviary celebrates the beauty and diversity of Cambodia’s culture, art, and wildlife in its new look. Located in the heart of the city, the 43-room property has introduced a new retail and dining concept – with culinary brands like Fumizen and The Flock Cafe – and even added rooftop pool with picturesque views of sunrise and sunset.

Guests can unwind at the Amret Spa with a relaxing massage. Recharge in this urban oasis, where room are named after indigenous birds, including the new and uber-spacious Sambok Deluxe Plus rooms that overlook a lush garden.

The Aviary is located at 9 Tep Vong Street, Siem Reap 17252, Cambodia, p.+855 12 241 602. Prices for Sambok Deluxe Plus rooms start from USD$113++ (S$150++) per night.

Travel deals at Australia Virtual Travel Fair

Say G’day with fantastic deals at the Australia Virtual Travel Fair. Major airlines like Singapore Airlines, Qantas Airways, Scoot, Malaysia Airlines, and AirAsia X will be featuring promotional airfares that start as low as $350.

Complete your holiday with exclusive deals across hotels, car rentals, and tours. Leisure experiences in the spotlight include touring the outer Great Barrier Reef, hanging out with alpacas, or skiing at an alpine resort. It’s time to revisit the land down under!

The Australia Virtual Travel Fair runs online till April 9, 2023.

A well-being retreat at Le Meridien Bangkok

Le Méridien Bangkok, an art-inspired hotel in the heart of Thailand’s capital, is introducing a two-night Well-Being Package (from THB 19,700++ (S$763) for two people). Perfect for a short respite, the package puts you in the new Executive Round Room, which boasts panoramic views of the Bangkok skyline, and the room’s circular bed is said to enhance sleep quality. Look forward daily breakfast, a 60-minute private bath at Flow Onsen, and unwind with 60-minute massage.

The package also comes with access to the hotel’s private lounge, Le Méridien Club, which offers afternoon tea and cocktail hour in the evening.

Le Meridien Bangkok is located at 40, 5 Thanon Surawong, Khwaeng Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand, p.+66 2 232 8888. Well-Being Package is available for stays April 1 – Dec 31, 2023. Email reservations.lmbkk@lemeridien. com to book.

Escape into the beauty of autumn in New Zealand

With warm days and cool evenings, autumn in New Zealand is a wonderful time to escape into the beauty of its 1.2 million hectares national park, Fiordland. For an exclusive getaway, make your way to Fiordland Lodge in Te Anau, which accommodates only 27 guests at a time in its lodge and cabins.

Be blown away by the majestic landscape of verdant peaks and crystal clear lakes as you explore the wilderness on a boat, in a helicopter or by walking. With seasonal produce at its peak, savour the best of land and sea against the view of Lake Te Anau.

Fiordland Lodge is located at 472 Te Anau Milford, Highway, p.+64 3 249 7832.

Fashion-inspired Pullman Hotel opens in Singapore

Shaking things up in Singapore’s prime shopping belt, Pullman Hotel takes over the space previously occupied by Grand Park Orchard hotel. Guests can enjoy contactless check-in into this 326-room hotel via a mobile app and with digital room keys.

From its classic rooms to its presidential suites, the fully automated rooms inspired by the fashion powerhouses surrounding the hotel. Bringing more social spaces to Orchard Road, level four sees Eden Restaurant for Asian flavours with a modern twist, Atelier Lounge for coffee and cocktails. The P.S.O. Beach Club features cosy cabanas and a swim-up pool bar.

Pullman Singapore Orchard is located at 270 Orchard Road, Singapore 238857, p+65 6603 8888.

This article was first published in City Nomads.