This fashion label is coaching its retail staff to become influencers

From virtual avatars to the silver generation, anyone – and everything – can be a fashion star on social media these days. To prove this theory, Coach Singapore is Coaching its retail associates to become brand ambassadors and content creators.

The American brand first kicked off an open recruitment drive in China last year to attract sales staff who would be interested to explore an alternative career path at the company. The Singapore leg was held in June and there are currently nine Coach retail personnel with the qualification.

Dubbed the ‘Key Opinion Leader (KOL) training’, the programme seeks to broaden the typical job scope of a retail associate and allows them to discover more about what it takes to represent an international luxury brand.

Through this training, the retail associates learned the ropes in areas like public speaking, styling and how to generate social media content to better connect with their VIPs and customers. Some notable campaigns they’ve rolled out include the recent Lunar New Year and Coach x Champion capsule collections.

Keen on knowing these in-house influencers better? Scroll below for your introduction.

Nadia (@thduo_)

PHOTO: Instagram/thduo_

Nadia started working for Coach from the age of 17 and has a penchant for styling. She’d even describe herself as a “savage” TikTok user.

Joanna Ong (@joan_naong)

A member of the Coach family for two years now, Joanna enjoys taking pictures and editing videos in her spare time and loves everything to do with makeup, baking and working out.

Henry (@chenrykw)

PHOTO: Instagram/chenrykw

Working at Coach for a little over a year, Henry’s keen interests lie in sports and food. His dream is to travel the world and immerse himself in different cultures.

Wendy (@wwwtianyun)

PHOTO: Coach

She has about two years of experience working at Coach under her belt. Besides being a fan of detective novels, she’s also enjoys outdoor activities like hiking and mountain climbing.

Hazmi (@hazmigasali)

This self-described “fashion junkie” and “plant dad” has been working for the brand for about two years.

Wei Hao (@thduo_)

PHOTO: Instagram/thduo_

This sneaker Stan and skincare junkie has been working for Coach for the past three years.

Wai Yee (@nnneveahhhhh)

PHOTO: Instagram/nnneveahhhhh

Wai Yee, who has worked at Coach for about three years, describes fashion, movies and photography as her favourite things.

Afiq (@a_f_y_q_jjang)

PHOTO: Instagram/a_f_y_q_jjang

Afiq has spent about five years at Coach and possesses an adventurous streak when it comes to dressing up.

This article was first published in Female.