Fashion made affordable: 3 ways to save on a chic wardrobe

Shopping in Singapore can be expensive, which isn't surprising as it's been ranked as one of the most expensive cities in the world for years.

If you're trying to stay fashionable and want to avoid showing up to events in dated looks, you may find yourself buying more and more clothing, even when your closet is beyond full.

Fortunately, there's a way to remain fashion-forward without spending so much on clothing, freeing up your budget for other expenses.

Here are 3 ways to save on clothing without sacrificing quality or style.

OPTIMISE MINIMALISM WITH CAPSULE COLLECTIONS

PHOTO: ValueChampion

If you're a frequent shopper, chances are you've built up quite a wardrobe overtime.

From tops and bottoms that match almost exclusively with each other to pieces that once were super trendy (but not anymore), you may have a closet full of clothing that's been untouched for a while.

Given how expensive rent can be even for a small flat, every square inch may be considered prime real estate.

It may feel counterintuitive, but the best way to clear out your space-and save money on shopping in the long run-might be to switch to a more limited capsule collection.

In short, a capsule collection is a selection of essentials that can be easily mixed and matched to create multiple looks-basically, optimised minimalism.

Usually, this comprises of the same shirt in several colours, paired with basics like skinny jeans, black pants and more.

While this may seem boring at first, the number of outfits possible for the number of wardrobe items is remarkably high.

Even better, the amount you'll save by decreasing your wardrobe size (while still maintaining the number of unique pairings possible) can be used to splurge on accessories.

A great selection of shoes, bags and jewelry make it easy to differentiate a classic look any time you wear it.

STAY FRESH & SAVE MONEY WITH DESIGNER RENTALS

While a capsule collection works great as a foundation for day-to-day fashion, there will almost certainly be times when you'll need to dress up for a special occasion-perhaps for attending a wedding or gala event.

In these cases, it may be tempting to go out and shop for a new look. But given how expensive high-end and designer brands can be, can you really afford to purchase a new outfit for every occasion?