The fashion pets of Instagram that you should be following right now

Social media might be somewhat of a minefield of late. It seems like each time you open up Instagram, there's constant updates of bad news happening all around the world that might affect your mental states.

Perhaps that's why people seem to love pet accounts so much. Who doesn't love a perk-me-up of a cute dog or cat (or in some cases, exotic pets like hedgehogs) doing something derpy after a long day of work?

And if you happen to be a fashion lover as well, these animal accounts are the best of both worlds, marrying cute animals in clothing so stylish, they put us - their human counterparts - to shame.

Here are a couple of accounts where you'll be able to pick up some great fashion tips and - trust us when we say this - you'll have absolutely no regrets following.

Tika The Iggy, @Tikatheiggy

Just take one look at Tika's adorable face and tell us how can you not fall in love with her? The super chic Italian Greyhound is completely fearless when it comes to fashion, gamely taking on any outfit her owner deems worthy.

No trend is too outlandish for Tika, who can regularly be seen in custom outfits made out of denim, fur (faux of course), sequins, and we even spied a fanny pack on her once.

Tika's brother Juno is also a regular feature on the page, usually posing expertly with her for the camera in matching outfits.

Muad'Dib The Cat, @Muaddibthecat

Oh what a glamorous life Muad'Dib lives. Turbans, fluffy robes, leopard print berets and pearls of feel-good wisdom are all key signatures of this cat's account.

Muad'Dib is a big believer in the importance of self-care, regularly preaching to her following on how crucial it is to take some time out for yourself.

And with a small but dedicated following of 12,200 followers (and counting), we're pretty sure she's definitely on to something! And if this account doesn't entice you to get a brightly coloured sweater and beret set, we don't know what else will!

Boobie_Billie, @Boobie_billie

Is this Italian Greyhound and Chihuahua mix the ultimate Gen Z style influencer?

A quick scroll through Billie's feed (though according to her owner, she also responds to her nickname of Boobie) and you'll see tiny sunglasses, mini bags (though on pint-sized Billie they are just the right size) as well as trendy bucket hats and matching tops - all colour co-ordinated of course.

Some of Billie's style icons are Celine Dion, Donte Colley and Copenhagen stylist Emili Sindlev, and she proudly counts Tracee Ellis Ross, Emma Roberts and Ariel Winter as some of her most famous fans.

Zappa The Cat, @Zappa_the_cat

A gorgeous white cat living in the Netherlands, Zappa the cat is so cool she's even verified on Instagram.

The feline treats her Instagram account like her own personal cat walk (get it?) and can be seen wearing pint-sized versions of designer gear from Chanel, Supreme and Comme des Garçons, all lovingly hand-made by her owner.

This fashionable feline has already appeared in publications such as Hypebae and Pop Sugar and perhaps will see her on an actual cat walk next? Watch this space.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.