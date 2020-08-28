Fashion tips to steal from Korean actress Kim So-hyun

You might recognise Korean actress Kim So-hyun from her roles in Korean dramas Love Alarm, The Emperor: Owner of the Mask or even as the child actor in Moon Embracing the Sun.

The 21-year-old has come a long way since her child actor days, and is now carving out a name for herself not only as an actress, but also a brand ambassador.

One of the brands she is fronting includes Norwegian shoe brand Skono. Her fashion style may not be as edgy as other K-pop stars or models, but it’s her natural style that people have fallen in love with. Here are a few tips and styles to steal from her.

1. Casual-ise with a denim jacket

Take cues from the actress by making a long white dress look more casual by throwing on a denim jacket. In this way, you get more uses and styles out of the dress, as you can wear it for work and play!

2. Jazz it up with statement earrings

Wearing an off-shoulder top or dress? If you’re not a fan of necklaces but still want to jazz up your look so it doesn’t look too bare, opt for dangle earrings like Soyun did. Plus, that extra sparkle certainly made her look glowing!

3. Layer a shirt dress

We all know about layering shirts under dresses and tops, but why not try layering a shirt dress under a dress? So-hyun creates layers and textures with this technique.

4. Stick to neutrals

One of the easiest ways to look taller is to stick to a full neutral outfit. While she chose different shades of nudes, she still achieves the desired effect. Want even more height? Trade those white sneakers for nude heels.

5. Trade heels for lace-up shoes

Need to attend a boardroom meeting but have a night out with the girls after that? Trade your tote bag for a crossbody and your heels for a lace-up for a more edgy look.

This article was first published in Her World Online.